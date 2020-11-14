How a local Alaska election shows the new face of the Republican Party

Robb Myers of North Pole, Alaska is a middle-aged family man, a professional truck-driver with virtually no political experience. Upset with the state of affairs in Juneau, he decided to run for the state Senate, challenging its most senior Republican, John Coghill. Seventy-year-old Coghill is the son of former state senator Jack Coghill, a delegate to the 1955 constitutional convention, a conservative stalwart, and one of the founders of the Alaska Republican Party.

Myers ran as an economic populist and social conservative, alleging that Coghill had abandoned the creed of his father. He won the Republican primary by 14 votes and faced an experienced and well funded Democrat in the general election.

Myers is emblematic of the New Republican Party. He doesn't wear a suit, belong to a country club, or attend meetings of the Chamber of Commerce. He's not beholden to the oil industry or any other special interest. He is a Christian and a patriot, a hardworking man who doesn't make a living behind a desk.

This is the future of the Republican Party. The election of 2020 sealed it. The Republicans are now the party of the working men and women of this country, of all races and creeds. They, all of them, are its future, and their success will be its success.

For 20 years, the national Democratic Party has waited patiently for its emerging majority. Iron laws of demographics doomed Republicans to minority status. By 2020, the process was supposed to have played out. Rising numbers of minority voters would overwhelm the whites who constituted the bulk of Republican support.

It was all nonsense, and this election proved it. Blacks are no longer automatic Democratic voters, Hispanics are trending Republican, and the fastest growing minority — Asian-Americans — are as well. These new Republican voters think of themselves as normal, hardworking, patriotic Americans — like Robb Myers — and not so much as members of an oppressed minority.

Not long ago, Democrats could still claim to be the party of the working man, and this was the key to the "Blue Wall" of upper Midwest states (MI, MN, WI, and PA — 56 electoral votes). But they have abandoned these voters, and Republicans can now win them all. Twenty twenty-four will be a banner year for the Republican Party.

The elections of 2022 will be key. Republicans need to take the House, keep the Senate, and replace the Democratic governors of fraud-prone state like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Minnesota. These new Republican governors, working with their Republican state legislatures, need to reform the election process in their states to prevent cheating in 2024.

If Biden wins, he will have no claim to an agenda. To the extent he had one, it was rejected when Republicans kept the Senate and made gains in the House. He would accomplish nothing. Not only would the Senate be against him, but his own party is split between socialists and moderates. The fight for Democratic leader of the House, as Pelosi retires in 2022, is a huge headache for Democrats. AOC and the radicals are pitted against the beleaguered and dwindling moderates. Regardless of who wins the presidency, it will get ugly.

Biden would be a lame duck from the day he were sworn in. He barely staggered across the finish line this time. He would be lucky to finish one term, much less run for another. Because Kamala Harris is such a flaming leftist, she would not inherit the nomination in 2024. She'd have to fight for it. That fight would consume a Biden presidency and tear the Democratic Party apart.

Adding to his troubles is a five0member majority on the Supreme Court to check any executive action unauthorized in the Constitution. And I think this court may have the courage to go on offense and begin to reverse some of the previous rulings that have perverted our legal system. The area of administrative law is one obvious target. Biden and the Democrats can be put on defense

Robb Myers is a long haul trucker, running his 18-wheeler on the treacherous Dalton Highway, north from Fairbanks to the oil fields of Prudhoe Bay on the shores of the Arctic Ocean. On Wednesday of this week, he was fighting the weather on the Alaska Highway, somewhere in the Yukon Territory, heading back from Haines, when he got the news. The delayed count of absentees showed he'd won and would serve a four-year term in the Alaska Legislature's upper chamber.

Only in Alaska. Only in America. And only in the new, improved Republican Party.

Fritz Pettyjohn was an early and avid supporter of Myers for Senate. In the early 1980s, he served in the Alaska state Senate with the recently deceased Jack Coghill.