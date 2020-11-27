Here's how they think they finally got Trump

The "defeat" of President Donald J. Trump is still in the "remains to be seen" category, due to that formidable foe known as Sidney Powell. But, in the meantime, we are being asked -- or rather, commanded -- to believe that it was a fair and honest election that finally defeated the president.

Here's the "logic" we are being spoon- or rather, shovel-fed by all the influential forces in our culture:

The Democrats and the far left, with their allies in the media, Hollywood, academia, and social media platforms, have tried every forceful, vicious scheme for well nigh four years to send packing the man they deem was mistakenly elected president in 2016.

Their tactics have included, but have not been limited to: the Russia election-collusion scandal, the impeachment over a simple Ukrainian phone call, the president's claimed direct responsibility for causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of citizens due to mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic -- combined with non-stop labeling of xenophobia, homophobia, and the coup de grace, the "Racist!" stigma.

This clearly did not work. The president somehow came out on top of the entire onslaught. So, what remained? Did they fire all their arrows, only to find that every single one of them fell short of the mark?

No. Not all. Indeed the most powerful arrow of all remained in their quiver. The Left must have finally realized their ultimate plan, one that was pure genius:

Why not bring down Donald J. Trump by following the rules of the Constitution -- the part in there (somewhere) about using elections to decide the will of the people?

"Yes, that's it!" one of the top Einsteins in the Left's inner circle might have said. "Let's hold a fair and honest election. Let's let the decision fall to We the People. I mean, last time we came ever-so-close with Hillary Clinton -- so with a little extra effort this time, even in the swing states, Clinton's so-called 'deplorables' can be persuaded to vote to remove that evil Trump who has clearly shown himself to be Hitler 2.0."

The idea surely must have caught on.

Another far-left genius, his eyes brightening, chimed in. "I believe you're onto something here! We could run a really old white guy for our candidate, someone who shows signs of early-onset dimension, and choose as his running mate someone who we can pass off as non-white and who dropped out of the primaries early because she couldn't garner any electoral interest. And she'll have a sour personality, to boot!"

Now everyone in the inner circle was onboard with this truly winning game plan. The ideas were coming fast and furious.

"And our stellar presidential candidate will hold sporadic campaign rallies and appear on camera wearing a black, foreboding mask. And his myriad supporters, perhaps two or three dozen, will complete the winning optics by sitting twelve feet apart in big wide circles, also wearing masks."

"Yes, yes," another will shout, "And when voters compare our candidate's rallies with Trump's, with his tens and tens and tens of thousands, they'll have to agree with us that nasty Trump attracts so many LOSERS and our winsome candidate attracts only WINNERS!"

Is it possible this little narrative played out at some point in time in Democratic circles somewhere? Really?

Or...

Should we perhaps believe something more obvious, something that's staring us all right in the face?

They cheated.

