Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) to receive award for killing senior citizens

Yes, yes, I know, 2020 has been a very bizarre year, when things that aren't supposed to happen are happening. So, I checked carefully to authenticate the following and yep, it is true. So here is the latest addition to unreal 2020.

Gov Andrew M Cuomo of NY will receive the International Emmy Founders Award in recognition of his leadership during the Covid19 pandemic & his masterful use of TV to inform & calm people around the world. The Emmy will be presented to @NYGovCuomo on Nov 23 https://t.co/dwKIImwYNV pic.twitter.com/1mKkmg6FKW — International Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 20, 2020

Ohhhh, I get it, "his masterful use of TV to inform & calm people around the world" about why Wuhan coronavirus stricken senior citizens were infected and dying at such a high rate. In other words, because this is television and much of television is fantasy. Including the news. Also known as lying. And it is an “international” award.

Here is another award-winning contributing factor.

New York State is camera-ready and film-friendly New York's $420 million film incentive program is one of the best in the nation. The New York State Governor's Office of Motion Picture & Television Development (MPTV) offers film, television and commercial production and post-production tax credits for qualified expenditures in New York State. These tax credit programs continue to be the principal factor cited by productions when deciding to film and produce in New York, contributing billions of dollars to the state's economy.

Ohhh... in other words, a bribe. An international bribe.

However the Associated Press also has news that is not so calming as it informs us

New York’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes, already among the highest in the nation, could actually be a significant undercount. Unlike every other state with major outbreaks, New York only counts residents who died on nursing home property and not those who were transported to hospitals and died there. That statistic could add thousands to the state’s official care home death toll of just over 6,600. But so far the administration of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has refused to divulge the number, leading to speculation the state is manipulating the figures to make it appear it is doing better than other states and to make a tragic situation less dire.

More awards are sure to come. For masterfully calming people around the world as New Yorkers' loved ones needlessly die while prohibiting family gatherings for this year's Thanksgiving, Cuomo will undoubtedly soon be the recipient of a Nobel Peace Prize, joining such other notables as President Barack Hussein Obama (D) who received it after eight months in office and Yasser Arafat for a lifetime of preaching hate, conducting war.

Why not? It is 2020, the year of the Wuhan coronavirus.

