Glenn Greenwald launches a righteous attack against U.S. elections

Glenn Greenwald was ousted from the media outlet he founded – The Intercept – because he dared to write about the Hunter and Joe Biden scandal. Undaunted, at his new site, he’s written a humdinger about the scandal that is the American system’s inability to count its votes. He notes that third world countries have more honest elections than we do.

The article is entitled “The U.S. Inability to Count Votes is a National Disgrace. And Dangerous.” The subtitle doubles down on that point: “Nations far poorer and less technologically advanced have no problem holding quick, efficient elections. Distrust in U.S. outcomes is dangerous but rational.”

As of Wednesday morning, Greenwald noted, America’s election results were out-of-control:

At 7:30 a.m. E.T. on Wednesday, the day after the 2020 presidential elections, the results of the presidential race, as well as control of the Senate, are very much in doubt and in chaos. Watched by rest of the world — deeply affected by who rules the still-imperialist superpower — the U.S. struggles and stumbles and staggers to engage in a simple task mastered by countless other less powerful and poorer countries: counting votes. Some states are not expected to finish their vote-counting until the end of this week or beyond.

And with that, Greenwald is off to the races. He points out the disgrace of the Hillary polling, which gave her a 90% chance of victory. He notes the vast difference between the pollsters’ claims last week, on election day, and the day after the election. Everything they said is meant to allow room for a Democrat victory via unethical means – which means accuracy is never the goal:

Given the record of failures and humiliations they have quickly compiled, what rational person would trust anything they say at this point? A citizen randomly chosen from the telephone book would be as reliable if not more so for sharing predictions. And the monumental failures of the polling industry and the data nerds who leech off it, for the second consecutive national election, only serve to sow even further doubt and confusion around the electoral process.

If it were only for wildly inaccurate polling, that would be bad enough. The real shame is the lack of integrity in vote counting. Greenwald reminds those who have forgotten that, in New York, two months after a primary during the Wuhan virus shutdown (ballots mailed to everyone), the count was still going on without a reliable outcome. Nevertheless, the New York Times called the winners six weeks after the election – before all the votes were counted.

Greenwald recounts other election disasters: The Iowa caucus, “where a new app created and monetized by a bunch of sleazy Democratic operatives caused massive delays, confusion and an untrustworthy outcome.” In California, a week after the Democrat primary, the state was still counting ballots, “depriving Bernie Sanders of a critical narrative victory on election night). Nor has he forgotten the 2016 primaries:

And the full extent of the “irregularities” and treacherous outright cheating by the Democratic National Committee in the 2016 primary race between Clinton and Sanders was never fully appreciated given how pro-Clinton the press was. As just one example, “200,000 New York City voters” — many in pro-Sanders precincts — “had been illegally wiped off the rolls and prevented from voting in the presidential primary” (for one of the best-documented histories of just how pervasive were the shenanigans and cheating in the 2016 Democratic primary across multiple key states, listen to this TrueAnon episode).

By way of contrast, Greenwald points to the 2018 election in Brazil. It is, he points out, “a much poorer and less technologically advanced country than the U.S., with a much shorter history of democracy.” Nevertheless, it managed to have a quick, efficient, and uncontested election process, which saw 90% of votes counted by 6 p.m. the next day.

Again, I recommend reading the whole article. There are many things I dislike about Greenwald, with his Progressive politics, antisemitism, and anti-Zionism topping the list. Nevertheless, when it comes to clean and honest political processes in America, he’s at the forefront of drilling down and exposing how rotten our system has become.

I don’t have any recommendations for fixing the American system. Our federalist system means that each state runs its own elections, and each county within each state has an enormous say (hence the corruption in Democrat-run Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, etc.). All I know is that the system is broken, and must be fixed asap.

Image: Chaos at a Detroit ballot processing center. YouTube screengrab.