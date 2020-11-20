Fox News continues to alienate its viewers

Fox News continues to insult its audience. This time, the insults came from Kristin Fisher, who was speaking from either ignorance or malice when she attacked Rudy Giuliani after Trump’s legal team gave a press conference.

The press conference was the equivalent of an opening argument in a trial. Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis each stated one aspect of the upcoming case: Giuliani described on-the-ground voter fraud, Powell described a sophisticated computer system created in Venezuela to steal votes, and Ellis reminded people that this was an opening argument rather than an evidentiary hearing. The evidence, she said, will come.

The conference was essentially a preview of coming attractions. In a trial, first you tell your story, then you prove your story, and then you summarize your story. The legal team is at Phase One.

That didn’t stop Kristin Fisher from proving that she’s a lousy listener and is staggeringly ignorant about how the American legal system works. Following the press conference, Fisher went after Giuliani like a rabid dog:

“Well that was certainly a colorful news conference from Rudy Giuliani but it was light on facts,” Fisher said after the press conference. “So much of what he said was simply not true or has already been thrown out in court, and Giuliani, he opened by making this really bold and baseless claim that a lot of this alleged nationwide voter fraud that he is referring to all came from one centralized place.” “He called it a nationwide conspiracy. And yet he failed to provide any hard evidence to back up that one specific claim especially when you’re dealing with a claim that really cuts to the core of our democratic process,” she continued. Fisher pointed out that publicly, Giuliani alleged fraud in Philadelphia despite saying in court that “this is not a fraud case.” She accused him of changing his story while in public versus under oath and continued on to note other discrepancies with Giuliani’s story. The Fox News correspondent also addressed Giuliani’s unwillingness to show the media what he said were sworn affidavits. “As for evidence, well, Giuliani kept holding up pages and pages of what he says are sworn affidavits, hundreds of them, people claiming voter fraud and irregularities,” Fisher said. “But is he declining to show them, to show all of them at least, and listen to his explanation why.” “Now, up on that stage with Giuliani was a big poster with the headline ‘Multiple paths to victory,'” Fisher added. “But Giuliani never credibly explained a single path let alone multiple ones. So, Dana [Perino], the fact remains that the Trump campaign has yet to provide – at least in court – hard evidence of voter fraud and irregularities widespread enough to overturn the outcome of the election and to effectively challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s stance as the president-elect.”

If Fisher had listened to Ellis, she wouldn’t have whined about the absence of evidence. Ellis could not have made it plainer that the conference was to summarize the case, not to prove it.

Fisher’s accusation that Giuliani lied about fraud (one version for the court, another for the public) again shows her ignorance. There are different types of fraud (i.e., common law versus election fraud). There are also hundreds of moving parts here in different states. What was at issue in Pennsylvania isn’t necessarily relevant to the narrative at the press conference. If Fisher were an actual journalist, she would have asked him what Giuliani meant, rather than branding him as a liar.

Fisher erred again when she said that Giuliani must have lied because a court ruled against Trump. Only after a party has exhausted all his appeals can one say there was a binding evidentiary finding. Moreover, courts can reject evidence that’s obviously truthful because it’s not relevant. Ultimately, the fact that politicized trial court judges haven’t ruled in Trump’s favor has nothing to do with whether Giuliani is lying.

A real journalist would know this or have the curiosity to ask. Only an arrogant and ignorant woman would say otherwise.

There’s another explanation, though, which is that Fisher’s a biased leftist. It’s possible, given her husband’s unusual name (Walker Harrison Forehand), that he’s the man who’s donated thousands to Democrat candidates. That suggests Fisher is also a Democrat. Thus, maybe she’s not dumb but, instead, has an agenda.

And what’s that agenda? Scott Adams knows:

For a normal crime -- let's say a burglary or murder -- no evidence of a crime could reasonably be interpreted to mean no crime happened. But an election should be seen as a "situation." And this particular situation GUARANTEES fraud to some extent. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 19, 2020

A more honest statement about alleged election fraud in 2020 is that it is guaranteed to exist in some amount, perhaps trivially, perhaps a lot, but no one is looking in the right places to see how much of it there is, so no conclusion can be made. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 19, 2020

Image: The face of a stupid or duplicitous Kristin Fisher. YouTube screengrab.