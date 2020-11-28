Curt Schilling too conservative for the Baseball Hall of Fame? Enough already.

It's time to cancel the canceling of former baseball player Curt Schilling.

Sketchy voting tabulations foisted on conservatives by modern left-wingers happens not just to politicos. It goes on with our national pastime as well.

The Baseball Hall of Fame ballots have just gone out to its voters, and it has become a frustrating annual tradition that I have to point out the unfairness of Curt Shilling not being in the Hall of Fame. To date, the only rational reason he has failed to make the 75% affirmative vote threshold to get into the Hall is because he is a conservative who has aired his political views in public.

Statistically, Schilling is a no-brainer. He won over 200 regular season games and struck out over 3,000 batters. For a modern-age pitcher, that should make him an automatic selection. His earned run average and WHIPs (walks and hits per inning pitched) are lower than those of Mike Mussina, another modern-age pitcher who got voted in last year.

Being a Hall of Famer is more than stats. Iconic moments count also. Check this box off for Shilling as well. With an 11-2 win-loss record and an ERA of 2.23, he is one of the best postseason pitchers in history. And we have his bloody sock heroics. It is irrefutable that the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001 and the Red Sox in 2004 and 2007 would not have been world champions without Schilling toeing the rubber.

What is particularly irritating about Schilling's situation is the blatant bigotry baseball writers, who do the voting, have shown for him. Baseball writers who have the vote are quite clear that Schilling's troubling, controversial comments have been a major factor in not voting for him. The irony is that modern sports writers praise athletes, ad nauseam, for being publicly political, even encouraging them that it's their responsibility to speak out. That's all well and good if the athlete is kneeling during the Anthem or praising Black Lives Matter, but if the comments are to the right of center, the athlete will be punished. In Shilling's case, the punishment is to keep him from getting the recognition he has earned, which should be to have his ticket punched for Cooperstown.

Things have gotten so bad that even the sportswriters who annually vote for Schilling feel compelled to write a column to tell us what a rotten person Schilling is, or they are voting for him despite their better judgment. Call it virtue signaling baseball style.

This year's class of candidates is somewhat anemic, so by merit and competition, this is Curt Shilling's best chance of ever getting elected. Time is running out, as this is Shilling's ninth year on the ballot. If he doesn't get in this year, he'll have only one more opportunity.

I know that in the grand scheme of things, the Baseball Hall of Fame election is small potatoes. But if we allow the double standard to exist without complaint, it will only get worse.