Brutal tweets from Venezuelans who've seen this stolen-election movie before

So how does this unfolding U.S. election disaster look to Venezuelans, Venezuelan-Americans, and neighbors in the region?

Just sum it up this way: Venezuelans are coming out in force to state they've seen this movie before. The fraud being played out now sounds as if Democrats used Venezuela as their how-to guide.

Here is a curation of choice tweets, starting with one from an obvious Venezuelan:

I already saw this chapter in Venezuela. — Ariamne (@hopeinVenezuela) November 4, 2020

Here's another Venezuelan from the western city of Valencia, who's seen this travesty, too:

the exact same ,method used in Venezuela, overnight false voting always 100% in favor of the socialist — Eduardo Chavez (@EDUESPANA) November 4, 2020

There's also this one from what's likely a Scots-descended Venezuelan exile who calls himself @arepadehaggis after the two identifying foods of the nations:

They are stealing the election using the same handbook they used back home in Venezuela.



What's really incredible is that they are not being subtle with the cheating. Whole 100% Biden blocks are being added. It's statistically impossible. pic.twitter.com/NDnCzq6Q4G — Gucho (@ArepaDeHaggis) November 4, 2020

Another one:

U.S. election this cycle looking more like something I’d expect from Venezuela. — JC Alvarez (@jcalvarezjr) November 2, 2020

Here's Michael Welling, a Canadian who is an impeccable longtime reliable observer of Venezuela. Have been following him for years:

A Colombian in close quarters to Venezuela, describing what it's like:

Exactly. In Venezuela they have cheated in every election. The result absolute power for an elite minority that destroyed their own country. Socialism is the ideology of mediocre people that oppress the rest to submission. Venezuela is a now one of the poorest country. — Sebastian Palacios (@JSPalaciosG) November 6, 2020

Here's that telltale cold, ashy, cynical bitter humor of someone who's lived in a communist regime:

Jugada maestra de Biden dejarle los venezolanos a Trump porque cuándo ha ganado elecciones un venezolano???? — charallavense. (@Linocc) November 6, 2020

Translation: Biden's master move to leave Venezuelans to Trump because when has a Venezuelan won elections ????

Here's an observer from England, likely a Venezuelan exile. Note the censored tweet, which is of Trump's election night speech calling fraud.

Some broken English, from a Latino of unknown origin and politics, giving the mood:

According to the news I thought ,the death people only vote in Colombia and Venezuela,not en USA,favoring Joe https://t.co/fkfCPaU06T — crisastomo (@crisastomo) November 6, 2020

Despite this guy's name, he's Venezuelan. Venezuela, like America, once was a magnet for immigrants from unlikely places.

I'd trust Brazil and all of LatAm (except Venezuela) right now over the U.S. election. Even places like Bolivia probably have better election procedures than the U.S. it's just a mess over there — Klaus Von Recht (@KlausVonRecht) November 5, 2020

Not sure who this is, but the phrase is coined and now getting around:

this all looks like an "attempted Venezuela" to me, the U.S. will have domestic unrest for years after this election, the Libs have lots of time to drive us into the ground... — A_Hoser (@TheWaterEssene) October 19, 2020

Magazolano is a term used to describe the many Venezuelan-Americans in Florida who support President Trump. Here, a leftist mocks their distress:

Magazolano Twitter seems to be taking all this pretty hard... https://t.co/PiDR1QqFK5 — Daniel Lansberg R (@DLansberg) November 4, 2020

More from an outsider:

Suppressing votes, encouraging armed men in pickups to threaten civil war, and boarding up businesses on Election Day, doesn’t make America Great! It makes it Venezuela! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) November 3, 2020

And what was seen on someone's lawn a few days before the election:

In all, it's déjà vu for Venezuelans. The ugly spectacle of stealing elections, and the insistence from the left that the whole thing is democracy, while the fawning media repeats their lies, is a huge punch in the face to Venezuelans and friends because they've lived this back in their home country, fled for their lives from it, and know exactly what it is. Venezuelans know that the road to hell is not an instant one; it starts with statue-pulling (remember her?) and rapidly moves on to electoral fraud. From there, the true chain of horrors that amount to socialism take complete control.

Image credit: Oren neu dag, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.