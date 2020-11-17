Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer can't bring themselves to condemn Antifa and BLM violence

After continuous suggestions that President Trump was at the root of violence in America's cities, and that the leftists perpetrating it would abate once Joe Biden was elected president, the left remains angry and violent. Electing Joe Biden, if anything, made them more violent.

This past weekend, the assaults, trashings, garbage fires, and beatings of President Trump's supporters by the mobs of Antifa and Black Lives Matter stepped up.

And Joe Biden? The guy who makes "presidential" statements at every turn? The best he could come up with, under pressure, was this, according to Fox News:

"President-elect Biden continues to denounce all acts of violence," Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates said Monday, although he did not name Antifa or Black Lives Matter. "Likewise, he also condemns the repugnant displays of white supremacy that were made in Washington, DC this weekend," Bates continued, citing a sign displayed at the march that read "Coming for Blacks and Indians first welcome to the New World Order."

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said likewise, and House speaker Nancy Pelosi was completely silent.

Biden's sorry excuse for a condemnation is roughly parallel with what Pelosi's Congress did when confronted by repeated statements of anti-Semitism by Rep. Ilhan Omar and forced into a vote about it. Instead of condemn Omar and her introduction of fourth-world anti-Semitic ravings into the national body politic, the kind that are found in hellholes like her native Somalia and places famous for their terrorist production such as Syria and Pakistan, the cowardly Pelosi-led Congress sought instead to spread the blame, making the condemnation against both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, since, see, everyone does it, and Omar suddenly became the victim. Remember this?

The measure also cited recent death threats against Jewish and Muslim members of Congress and noted that "white supremacists in the United States have exploited and continue to exploit bigotry and weaponize hate for political gain."

"Today is historic on many fronts," Omar herself said in a statement following the vote, marking her first comment on the resolution. "...We are tremendously proud to be part of a body that has put forth a condemnation of all forms of bigotry including anti-Semitism, racism, and white supremacy." "At a time when extremism is on the rise, we must explicitly denounce religious intolerance of all kinds and acknowledge the pain felt by all communities. Our nation is having a difficult conversation and we believe this is great progress," she added.

The entire thing was put to a vote solely because of Omar, and sure enough, the way Pelosi watered it down enabled the rabid anti-Semite to claim victory.

In her case, it was.

Now we have Joe Biden doing the same thing, claiming that the big problem is white supremacists, referring to some fringe group putting out offensive signs, and equating it with the bona fide unpunished violence of the far left, which has since become emboldened with the bogus presidential "victory" of Joe Biden.

Words are violence, see, and violent deeds are just peaceful protests, which, in any case, everybody does.

Biden's condemnation of these thugs is about as authentic as a three-dollar bill. His only real statement was to attempt to spread the blame for the assault and violence of his political allies to conservatives, effectively blaming the people who were attacked as allies of a couple of fringy freaks who most likely also vote Democrat, same as former Klansman David Duke does. Everyone does it, see. Socialize the blame, go for the whataboutism, and suddenly no one is to blame. Biden couldn't even bring himself to blame the violent perpetrators by name, and you can rest assured that if he becomes president, violence from these mobs will continue to go unnamed and unpunished.

President Trump has repeatedly condemned fringe white supremacists, even as the press has dishonestly distorted his words into false claims that he praised them. But Biden, for the actual physical violence and destruction coming from the left? Not a single credible word, not any acknowledgment that these thugs have a name.

What it shows is the extent to which Biden, Schumer, and Pelosi are beholden to these thugs. Biden does and will rely on these kinds of political goons to create terror in his opponents, given his utterly weak claim to legitimacy and power. Pelosi is under siege by these radicals in Congress, and barely holding onto her Democrat majority, something she could easily lose before 2022, and most certainly will after. Schumer comes from the same state as Squad member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, which has deep ties to the mob violence. They all dare not alienate this mob by naming it. As fellow leftists, they are in fact riding a tiger.

Unlike President Trump, they dare not name the violent ones , and their condemnations, such as they are, coming from Biden, are worthless. You can bet that Antifa and Black Lives Matter are snickering, having engaged in Chavista-style violence, such as has been seen in Venezuela, and now knowing they can get away with it from Democrat leaders. With these people apparently moving to power, you can bet there will be more of it.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of public domain logo and Pixabay public domain image.