Antifa gearing up for false flag violence disguised as Trump-supporters

With merchants in Democrat-run cities boarding up their storefront windows, the possibility of serious urban violence is well understood. As horrific as that could get (ask anyone who lives in Minneapolis), the progressive fascists appear to have a plan in place to make it even worse: disguising their rioters as Trump-supporters in order to make the case that Donald Trump truly is a dictator that must be violently overthrown if he wins or arrested and prosecuted if he loses.

A source that has always been reliable was able to photograph an Antifa flyer:

What makes all of this particularly chilling is that progressives already are absurdly claiming that the threat of violence comes from our side. Portland's Mayor Ted Wheeler warns of white racist rioters inspired by the rhetoric from Washington, D.C. (i.e., Trump):

Given the heightened concerns about potential violence, particularly from white supremist organizations and the divisive rhetoric from Washington, D.C., the need for coordination and partnership takes on statewide significance. Oregon is likely to be a flashpoint. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) November 2, 2020

Other media players, such Vox and the New York Times, warn of both sides, a disguise of balance but ridiculously unrealistic, considering the utter lack of property destruction by the right and massive destruction at the hands of the left since Gorge Floyd's death in police custody.

Tucker Carlson and Lisa Boothe last night addressed Ted Wheeler's warning and correctly pointed out its absurdity. As they noted, if merchants believed that white supremacists were the threat, they would not be spray-painting "We support Black Lives Matter" on their plywood window coverings. If they thought Ted Wheeler were for real, not a vicious liar, they would spray white power rhetoric. The segment begins at about 1:30 in the video below (courtesy of Media Matters!):

Dan Crenshaw makes a similar point:

Trump’s chaos? Last I checked, businesses weren’t boarding up their windows because they were afraid of Trump supporters. https://t.co/XALmvJ0H2t — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 1, 2020

Speaking of Tucker C., his opening monologue last night nailed it, explaining what this election is all about. Do yourself a favor and devote five minutes to watching if you missed it. It demonstrates why Tucker is now the most important figure in television today.