Why don't we all recognize this horror?

Recently, my pastor noted during his homily that it was Respect Life week. He mentioned that President Trump had signed an executive order to protect babies born alive. The order reads: "Every infant born alive, no matter the circumstances of his or her birth, has the same dignity and the same rights as every other individual and is entitled to the same protections under federal law."

I wasn't sure why he issued this order because President George Bush had signed into law H.R. 2175 — the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act of 2002. Trump's executive order specifies that it will enforce the medical care requirement and prioritize funding for programs that either research improvements to life-saving care or train medical personnel to provide that type of treatment. In other words, it's obvious that the protection act was not being fully enforced.

In 2011, Dr. Kermit Gosnell was arrested in his filthy facility in Pennsylvania. Prosecutors alleged that he killed seven babies born alive by severing their spinal cords with scissors and that he was also responsible for the death in 2009 of Karnamaya Mongar, a 41-year-old refugee from Bhutan who died in his care. The Pennsylvania Department of State and the Philadelphia Public Health Department also had ample warning of dire conditions and took no action. In 2011, it was reported that none of Pennsylvania's 22 abortion facilities had been inspected by the government for more than 15 years. Inspections (other than those triggered by complaints) had ceased under Republican Tom Ridge's governorship, as they were perceived to create a barrier to women seeking abortions. Ironically, progressives were overjoyed that Ridge recently declared that he was voting for Joe Biden because he has "more humanity" than Trump. Once a RINO, always a RINO.

During the 2008 presidential campaign, the pro-life group the Susan B. Anthony List ran an ad stating, "When he was in the Illinois state Senate, Barack Obama voted to deny basic constitutional protections for babies born alive from an abortion — not once, but four times."

Obama's reasoning was convoluted and disingenuous in that he insisted the law would prevent a woman's right to an abortion slippery slope and all that. When I reminded my daughter of Obama's excuse and why I found it hard to believe, she devastated me with the horrific truth.

"That's not the real reason, Mom. It's that it would defeat the purpose of the abortion: the killing of the baby."

Of course. The mother wants that baby to disappear, not to be revived and turn up years later looking for her. I suspect that Gosnell and other avaricious abortion doctors used that argument to convince their reluctant patients.

But we are talking about infanticide, which some Europeans excuse if the infant is severely damaged and health of mother is impaired, but I had hoped we here hadn't sunk that low.

But actually, I did know that women had been trending to this evil since 1973, when Roe v Wade legalized abortion for the first six months and Doe v. Bolton allowed it even after viability. Hollywood celebrities make no secret admitting that abortions saved their careers, yet when fellow celeb Chrissy Teigen miscarried, the hypocrites mourned her loss of "her baby," not the bunch of cells they always call the unwanted unborn. Many women now wear T-shirts celebrating their abortions as a good thing.

The militant women's movement seemed to have kicked women off their pedestal and thrown out the baby with the bath water. Motherhood is no longer venerated by these women. The first time I appeared on Fox News Reports was because I was the lone female pundit who did not sympathize with Andrea Yates for killing her five young children. As a mother of six young children under far more difficult circumstances than Yates's, I knew that desperation would have made normal women simply run away, not drown their loved ones. I suggested that perhaps Yates was more of a Medea than a loving mother overcome with the burden of motherhood.

Could there be anything more important for the future of the human race than to acknowledge the importance of motherhood? Israeli actress Gal Gadot, mother of two, posted on instagram a poster of a pregnant Wonder Woman with the words, "I grow humans, what's your super power?" Could there be anything greater than that? I don't think so.

Gullible feminists in their race to attain equality with men have only sacrificed their innate humanity without recognizing they've fallen into a trap. Abortion has been far more beneficial to toxic masculinity than for so-called women's rights. No more shotgun weddings, and more fetal matter for mad Frankenstein scientists.

Planned Parenthood officials were captured on tape discussing the sale of aborted fetal parts and how lucrative it is. Were they arrested, since this is illegal? No, but the undercover videographer, David Daleiden, was and is battling in court against a guilty judgment of $200K he has to pay Planned Parenthood. Why haven't we defunded completely this abortion behemoth?

During the trial of Kermit Gosnell, the key witness was a former worker at his facility who photographed the body of the fully grown baby boy he had murdered. It was this photograph that sealed Gosnell's fate. Anyone who sees this photo and doesn't recognize this as horror needs to look in the mirror in shame.