When it came to the dueling town halls, every eye was on this person

There are a lot of substantive comments to make about the two town halls. Trump held up well even though Savannah Guthrie was attacking him like a maddened chihuahua. Biden also held up well thanks to George Stephanopoulos's gentle handling and an increasing number of very long commercial breaks. (And was Biden fed the questions in advance? He seemed unusually prepared.) But the real star had to be the woman in the red mask sitting behind Trump. She nodded supportively every time he answered and shook her head every time the maddened chihuahua interrupted and interrogated him.

What made Ms. Red Mask’s support even more striking is the fact that she’s black. We’re routinely assured that, even though Joe Biden has the most racist history of any candidate in history (racist comments, segregationist friends, the community-destroying crime bill, etc.), it’s Trump whom blacks should fear.

The problem for Democrats, though, is that an increasing number of American blacks no longer fear Trump. Even Ice Cube, one of the black community’s most famous rappers, said in so many words (the following is not a quote) that the Democrats to whom he reached out essentially patted him on the head and told him to be sure to vote for them. The Trump Republicans, on the other hand, engaged with him to seek solutions to help the system work for blacks.

Gary Lamb, who is black and struggled hard his entire life, explains that he is finally saving money for his future, thanks to President Trump. And there’s a man who’s on the street, registering people to vote. Before they register, he gives them one of the best talks you’ll hear about why blacks should get off the Democrat plantation and vote for a man who is doing real work to ensure that blacks can partake of the American dream.

The three people I mentioned above are results-oriented. They look past the blizzard of Democrat propaganda against Trump. Perhaps they also have a residual memory of the man who was respected in the black community until he ran against Hillary.

And here are the Twitter takes on the woman who sat behind Trump as Savannah the Attack Chihuahua snarled around his ankles. Naturally, the comments had a partisan cast, with Trump supporters charmed, and Democrats certain that she was a plant.

RT if you love Red Mask Woman! pic.twitter.com/oKFVGDu8uD — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) October 16, 2020

The lady in the red mask right behind @realDonaldTrump is every Trump supporter right now. I'm nodding right along with her. #trumptownhall #NBCTrumptownhall — Bogart411 (@smwithey) October 16, 2020

The woman with the red mask behind trump is the best! By her head nods I know we are on the same page! Girl, let’s be friends! ❤️🇺🇸 #trump2020 #TrumpLandslide2020 @realDonaldTrump — Amanda Johnston (@Chew_Love) October 16, 2020

Whoever the NBC employee was who vetted the wonderful woman in the red mask behind Trump is probably cleaning out their desk right now. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) October 16, 2020

The woman in the white shirt and red mask sitting behind the President is making this whole debacle bearable. #TrumpTownHall — Senator Melissa Melendez (@senatormelendez) October 16, 2020

I don’t know who the woman with the red mask is behind @realDonaldTrump but I’m becoming a huge fan of her agreement head shakes when the president answers questions. — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) October 16, 2020

Who was the woman sitting behind Trump with the red mask ? Hope she’s on Twitter.. she was a great asset to his INTERROGATION pic.twitter.com/dfq1JktKRi — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 16, 2020

Trump won that debate. But the star of the show was the young lady in the red mask sitting behind him. She was awesome! I wish she would have asked a question. — Andy E (@EisemanAndrew) October 16, 2020

So annoying to see the woman with red cover mask behind Trump • hired to nod every second for Trump • 🙄 #Trumptownhall pic.twitter.com/iGEoXvqYRO — Dr. Liliana N. Fargo (@honestlycorrect) October 16, 2020

Who is the woman behind him red mask who agrees by nodding her head every time he opens his mouth how much did they pay her this is disgusting! — Tracy Wiggins 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 💙 (@TracyAllenW) October 16, 2020

What’s with the Black woman in the red mask over-nodding at everything Trump says? She’s a paid actor, right? #TrumpTownHall pic.twitter.com/z67syc0s2I — NotARaja (@NotARaja) October 16, 2020

This chick with the red mask on is a plant 🌱 pic.twitter.com/I50o2r0pbR — Jay The Comedian (@EXJWComedianJay) October 16, 2020

I’m sure that in 24 hours or so, we’ll have details about Ms. Red Mask. I hope she’s the real thing. It seems to me that her enthusiasm is hard to feign. Instead, it comes from someone who probably had to think long and hard about her values, and then commit quite strongly to Trump support. After all, as the negative comments show, it’s a big statement for a black person to support Trump openly, because Democrats assume that blacks who support Trump are actors, puppets, or fools.

