Vindman strikes again, using his wife to make phony claims about Trump

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is at it again, this time crying persecution to gin up votes for corrupt Joe Biden, as if his own failed bid to topple President Trump weren't reason enough to hide his head in shame.

He's working with the #NeverTrump Lincoln Project, a group of former Republican sore losers, using his wife, whose Twitter handle is @NatSecHobbyist to put out the phoniest of phony videos:

It was such an honor to work with @votevets and @ProjectLincoln for this ad. They helped us tell our story in a genuine way that is authentic to us. What happened to us can happen to anyone if Trump is re-elected. Vote. Him. Out. https://t.co/s1nu4oin9o — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) October 17, 2020

Targeted? Can she explain exactly how? Notice that she offers absolutely zero specifics, because, well she has none. Trump has indeed gotten rid of her husband from the White House staff, pretty much because he connived with Democrats and their little pawn Eric Ciaramella at the CIA to gin up the phony whistleblower complaint over President Trump's phone call to the president of Ukraine, asking him to keep their already-started investigation of Burisma going, which in turn led to the partisan and utterly failed impeachment effort premised on a supposedly improper quid pro quo, diplomatic bargaining every president in U.S. history has done. Which of course, is why the whole maneuver failed in Congress. Vindman, the recent revelations show, was almost certainly the deep stater ultimately behind the outrageous claims of Ciaramella. Vindman was the real whistleblower; Ciaramella was the catspaw.

Vindman at the time claimed that Trump illegaly used his office to ask Ukraine's new president to investigate Burisma and Hunter Biden, who as we know now was influence-peddling U.S. national security for a price while being highly susceptible to blackmail on multiple fronts as a drug-addled, sex-obsessed wastrel younger son of a sitting vice president willing to sell access to power for big bucks, from any number of global players. Here's some of the testimony he used in his bid to topple Trump:

I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen, and I was worried about the implications to the U.S. Government's support of Ukraine …. I realized that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma, it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play, which would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing the bipartisan support it has thus far maintained. This would all undermine U.S. national security.

So a U.S. citizen peddling access to powerful people for a price and splitting the spoils with that powerful person as a kickback, is not worthy of an investigation? Not a national security risk? From the man who puts on the cloak of caring deeply about national security? This is starting to sound just a little sick.

This guy doesn't care about national security. The Ukrainians, after all, offered him the position of defense minister three times, which would take a helluva lot of trust in him to make. Those Ukrainians, by the way, got thrown out of power, as a new president moved in.

He basically ignored the doings of Biden's bagman, which are truly shocking, and effectly made himself president over Trump, claiming a right to make national security policy above the president. It was an unbelievable display of insubordination and ought to have gotten him drummed out of the service. But it didn't. The viper in the national security nest was instead rotated out in a National Security Council routine reduction of staff, and returned, unfired, to the Pentagon, where he was given a plum position at the United States Army War College, something reserved supposedly for only the best officers.

Now he, and his suspiciously partisan and privy wife Rachel Vindman are claiming 'threats,' working with the dishonest remnants of the old Bush machine running this sleazy Lincoln Project to try to sway voters to despise Trump as they do and vote for Joe Biden.

And now as truly shocking revelations about Hunter Biden's influence-peddling for a price and a kickback to old dad roll out, it's clear she's read up on the matter and has only this to say:

🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨Joe Biden is a father who loves his children. https://t.co/3qAcV7XuKq — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) October 17, 2020

A sane person could surmise that Vindman was maybe just naive and arrogant in his claim that he was only concerned about national security. One thing that could be concluded is that he's not all that sharp about national security, given that he might have had no idea that this was going on and should have. But more likely, he did, and now all of his claims to caring about national security are exposed as utter bee ess. He either didn't know his job, or he very likely knew that Hunter Biden was selling influence to power in a blackmailable state.

Either way, he comes out of this looking like a disgusting fool or hypocrite obsessed with Getting Trump. His credibility is gone and his heyday should be over.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of screen shot from PBS/YouTube shareable video.