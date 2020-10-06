Trump’s Wuhan virus diagnosis and treatment final drove a Never Trumper mad

Conservatives like to talk about Trump Derangement Syndrome. We usually use the term when we see women screaming incoherent or when once-conservative commentators hate Trump so much that they walk away from all their former values. With Trump's Wuhan virus diagnosis, though, Jennifer Rubin, a one-time conservative, has taken TDS to a whole new level. She ranted for two days on Twitter, leaving readers feeling that they were witnessing someone in the grip of a true nervous breakdown.

I first became aware of Jennifer Ruben when she contributed to Commentary from 2007 to 2010. She was never passionate about conservativism, but her columns were fact-based and sensible. She then accepted a gig at The Washington Post, as a resident “conservative.” Once there, Rubin slowly, steadily abandoned conservativism. I thought she was wrong but knew she wasn’t crazy.

When Trump got elected, though, something broke inside Rubin. She hates Trump with such uncontrolled raged that she’s abandoned almost all of her conservative values and become a generic leftist.

Trump’s Wuhan virus diagnosis, though, has taken her to a whole new level. Beginning on Sunday, Rubin went into a Twitter frenzy, attacking Trump, Amy Coney Barrett, Mike Pence, Walter Reed Medical Center, and anything else that crossed her horizons.

Rubin’s Twitter spree is worth noting not just because it’s amusing in its own crazy way, but also because it exemplifies how irrational Trump hatred is, whether in Rubin or anyone else. As with Rubin, their fears, accusations, hatred, and hysteria are disconnected from the facts. They exist in a place of pure emotion and paranoia, untouched by rationality or reason. These irrational impulses must always have been the bedrock of their personalities, but the existential fear that the Wuhan virus engendered seems to have taken the worst aspects of these leftist personalities and powered them with rocket fuel.

As you look through the Tweets below, which are only a small part of Rubin’s output over the last two days, keep in mind that she is a lawyer, an employee of what was once one of America’s premiere newspapers, a mother, and a formerly rational person -- and now she is the id of Trump hatred. Also, keep in mind that, per the WHO’s latest numbers, the Wuhan virus has a 0.13% mortality rate, and that this worldwide rate does not factor in the huge medical strides we’ve made in America.

On the hysteria meter, Rubin began her rant with a rating of, perhaps, seven. There was some paranoid rationality still anchoring her to the real world:

Are you aware that even if someone tests negative for the virus that day, he or she may be contagious and can spread the virus to others? Why don’t you and the president follow CDC guidelines?https://t.co/ycGr52o98u — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

Do you regret urging states where there are covid-19 outbreaks to reopen, or urging schools in high-infection areas to open quickly? Given the rise in cases in so many states, do you think you have “succeeded” in conquering the virus?

https://t.co/ycGr52o98u — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

I would seriously suggest @KamalaHarris get @harrisonjaime 's plastic shield. Pence was exposed to a fleet of people who tested positive and is not following the 14 day CDC isolation period. It's criminally irresponsible for the debate commission to put them in same room — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

Rubin also had some serious issues with Amy Coney Barrett:

CDC: Recovered persons can continue to shed detectable SARS-CoV-2 RNA in upper respiratory specimens for up to 3 mos after onset, albeit at concentrations considerably lower than during illness. DID ACB infect others at the RGarden event?? Would be good to know when she had it. — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

How do we know SHE isn't a threat to Senators at the hearing?? — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

CDC: persons with mild to moderate COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset. Persons with more severe to critical illness or severe immunocompromise likely remain infectious no longer than 20 days after symptom onset. Trump will abide? — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

I've never had a doctor that gave upbeat and false assessments. Do these guys come from Docs R Us? — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

Mr. Pence, do you guys understand that testing isn't enough because people with the disease in early stages might test negative? If so why do you stuff a bunch of people with no mask into the Rose Garden or the indoor reception? — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

Have you been keeping track of the fact that Rubin has been tweeting for hours at this point? Also, please note that she comes from a place of complete paranoia – and presumes to lecture Vice President Pence, who chaired the President’s Wuhan virus task force, about the Wuhan virus.

But what sent Rubin completely over the top and ramped her hysteria rating up to a 10/10, was the fact that Trump, who was wearing a mask, got into a car with people also wearing masks (and who are around him all the time anyway), and waved to supporters from that car as he drove by. It broke Rubin. It just broke her.

maybe his getting all these meds has to do with his mystery visit to Walter Reed - which we know nothing about. — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

He is in the hospital for covid and he wants to infect his supporters??!???!? — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

In Rubin’s world, it seems that, even if someone is wearing a mask, Wuhan virus germs can magically escape the mask, escape a sealed automobile, and then drift across the road on a sunny day to infect random people. If that’s the case, we’re all going to die anyone, so we may as well start living again.

Any doctor who approves this or doesn't threaten to quit and go public if he interacts with the public in this condition should be stripped of his medical license — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

Trump puts in danger the secret service driver and anyone else helping to get him in the car. This is outlandish. — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

(Rubin's obsessive concern about the Secret Service agents is bizarre. Surely she's aware that the Secret Service are with Trump at all times anyway. Just as they’re willing to take a bullet for him, they have to be willing to take a virus too.)

What doctor allows this when Trump can infect the secret service personnel. Is Trump wearing a mask? Everyone should be horrified by his abject selfishness and vanity — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

Told ya, Trump is willing to kill people to assuage his ego — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

I do not understand how any responsible medical person could countenance this. They should have quit and come out to tell the press. They should not be permitted to practice medicine. — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

After a few more attacks on doctors, Trump, and Pence, Rubin once again refocused on Amy Coney Barrett and the upcoming hearing:

1st question to Judge Barrett: Is it reckless endangerment when you force an employee into a sealed car with a covid patient who is currently hospitalized? — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

D's, If McC makes you go forward with the hearing make it all abt the civil and criminal implications of recklessly exposing people to a deadly disease. cc: @senatemajldr @LindseyGrahamSC . — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

Abandoning her obsession with Barrett, we see a glimmer of hope in Rubin's world. Maybe, just maybe, she suggested, the manic five-minute car ride that Trump took will justify removing him from office on 25th Amendment grounds:

I would suggest covid has already impaired his judgment so he is a risk to others. 25th Amendment, anyone? — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

After more hyper-manic posting, Rubin worked herself into such a frenzy that she insisted that the Democrat party – the party of abortion up to the moment of birth and, according to Virginia’s governor, after birth too -- is the pro-Life party:

The GOP is a death cult. There is only one pro-life party and it's not them — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 4, 2020

To put things in perspective, if one believes the numbers (which I don’t because I believe theyre inflated for political and economic reasons) 200,000 people have died from the Wuhan virus. This puts the virus in line with other pandemics such as the Hong Kong flu, which proportionately killed roughly the same number of Americans in 1968 without any societal madness. Meanwhile, 61 million babies have been aborted since 1973.

And on and on Rubin goes, in one manic tweet after another. She eventually demands that Walter Reed Hospital must be defunded:

Congress might want to defund Walter Reed. It is a public health hazard. — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 5, 2020

What happened to Rubin is what happens when you embrace leftism. It is a political ideology and worldview predicated on irrationality, fear, and hatred. It’s also a singularly earthbound philosophy. For these people, lacking the consolation of faith, the fear of death is completely overwhelming.

