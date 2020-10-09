Trump's FBI saves Gretchen Whitmer from anarchists, Whitmer offers back blame and ingratitude

How can you not despise her?

Michigan's leftist governor, Gretchen Whitmer, was yesterday saved from an anarchist kidnapping plot by President Trump's FBI. But instead of thanking him as ultimate leader of the bureau and the U.S. Attorney's office which brought charges for this service, she flung political poo at the president instead.

According to Newsweek:

"Just last week, the president of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups like these two militia groups," Whitmer said during a news briefing, referring to Trump's comments during his debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. "Stand back and stand by, he told them." "Hate groups heard the president's words not as a rebuke but as a rallying cry, as a call to action," Whitmer added. "When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet with, encourage or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions and they are complicit. When they stoke or contribute to hate speech, they are complicit."

Which is quite a thing to say to someone who marshalled the resources of the federal government on a rather dangerous undercover mission to ensure that she stayed safe. Sure, she name a nominal and vague thanks to unnamed law enforcement on the ground but she never mentioned whose law enforcement it was that did the heroic deed. It sure as heck wasn't an agency she had any control over. Worse still, her predicate claim was a lie, given that President Trump has condemned white supremacist hate groups.

Normal people would say 'thanks.'

But for Trump-obsessed Democrats such as Whitmer, blaming Trump worked better. Yet just as her claims about Trump and white supremacy were pure garbage, so was her implied suggestion that Trump's "rallying cry" motivated the attackers. It turns out her would-be attackers, from some sort of Michigan militia group similar to the ones that Timothy McVeigh was attracted to, groups of which she has done nothing about as governor in the state she rules with an iron hand, are also Trump-haters, too, anarchist who along with extremist groups such as Black Lives Matter, are primarily anti-police. According to Bridge Michigan, a state non-profit news agency, the two groups actually work together.

Here's one of the charmers rounded up by the Bureau yesterday:

This is the guy in Michigan they’re saying is a Republican? pic.twitter.com/m5lsX7Fhvf — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 8, 2020

Via PJMedia's Victoria Taft, here's more:

This is a video of Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Caserta has an anarchist flag behind him and in YouTube videos trashes police. He’s not a Republican, he’s an anarchist. pic.twitter.com/J1vE2qGYL7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

Bad is bad and these lowlifes wanted trouble. They are nobody's idea of conservative, they seek to conserve nothing, they're just troublemakers looking for some kind of meaning and identity in their otherwise worthless lives, same as the fanatics of Antifa. And of course they hate Trump.

Trump was right in dismissing Whitmer's mendacious charges and failure to thank as ingratitude in an interview yesterday with Sean Hannity:

"And you know I see Whitmer today, she was complaining, but it was our Justice Department that arrested the people that she was complaining about, it was my Justice Department that arrested them," he said.