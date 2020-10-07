Time for DOJ to investigate prosecutor torturing couple who used guns to protect their property

By now, much of America has seen the horrifying video.

On June 28, 2020, an angry mob broke through a private, locked security gate, trespassing onto a private street in a St. Louis historic district where Mark and Patricia McCloskey live. The McCloskeys' home stood closer to the gate than any other on the street.

Every "protester" piling through that demolished security gate broke the law, either by demolishing the gate or trespassing onto private property. Some went farther, shouting felony threats of murder and arson at the top of their voices.

Set aflame by the original false narrative that Minneapolis police "murdered" George Floyd, when Floyd actually killed himself with a massive fentanyl overdose of four times the lethal amount, the cursing, salivating crowd didn't give a damn about the facts of the Floyd case, or of any other case, for that matter.

They never do.

They only want to destroy.

The McCloskeys sat there stunned, frightened, startled, thinking they were going to die.

They had one choice.

They grabbed their guns and rushed into their front yard to defend themselves.

They would not die without a fight.

It's the American way.

Afterward, St Louis's chief prosecutor, circuit attorney Kimberly Gardner, turned the case into a political firestorm by unleashing the power of the prosecutor's office against the homeowners.

Gardner, overseeing a train wreck of an office, and who is famous for her pitifully low conviction rate, spewed disparaging public comments, not against the mob, but against the McCloskeys.

"I am alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protesters were met by guns and a violent assault. We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated."

Excuse me, Madame Prosecutor. "Peaceful protesters" don't break down iron gates, then trespass onto private property, then threaten to kill people and burn innocent citizens' homes.

But the vindictive Ms. Gardner, a Soros-funded Marxist prosecutor, launched a "Second Amendment be damned" political rampage by making an issue of this innocent couple. Her insidious goal: to intimidate and chill others from exercising the constitutional right to self-defense.

By the way, Soros has contributed $116,000 to a political action committee supporting Gardner: the "Missouri Justice and Public Safety PAC."

Perhaps Soros puppet Gardner wishes that the "peaceful protesters" had killed the McCloskeys and destroyed their home.

So bizarrely upside-down is Gardner's approach that we must ask these questions: is her attack against this couple racially motivated? In classic Marxian fashion, might she be seething because they appear to have succeeded economically? Because they live in a big house? Where is blind justice?

Now word comes that a St. Louis grand jury, at Gardner's urging, has indicted the McCloskeys on "weapons" charges, among other charges, and another left-wing political prosecution percolates into sick reality.

It's the Soros way.

In St. Louis, Gardner's grandstanding shenanigans go beyond the McCloskey case.

In 2018, she tried prosecuting the former Republican Missouri governor, Eric Greitens, for trumped up "felony invasion of privacy" charges after the state attorney general declined the case. Gardner dismissed the case only after a judge ruled that she had to testify as a witness for the defense and face cross-examination. The Missouri Ethics Commission later found that the governor had engaged in no wrongdoing. Gardner's prosecution of Greitens had been a clown show.

What a shame.

Gardner has weaponized her office for political purposes.

The Justice Department, under Obama, often investigated local law enforcement and prosecutors' offices who appeared, in the eyes of the Obama DOJ, to be violating the law or the Constitution.

Take for example the Ferguson Police Department in 2014, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in 2009, and the Missoula County Montana Attorney's Office. The DOJ investigated them all for alleged constitutional violations.

Now the Justice Department should investigate another prosecutor's office for abuse of power. This time, the DOJ should target the Circuit Attorney's Office for the City of St. Louis and its chief prosecutor, Kimberly M. Gardner.

The charges against Gardner? Political weaponization of her office, intimidating citizens from exercising their constitutional right to bear arms and to protect themselves, and engaging in other reckless, politically weaponized prosecutions.

Attorney General Barr should crack down on overreaching state prosecutors, like Gardner, who weaponize their offices for political shenanigans and who trash Americans' constitutional rights to advance their own leftist political agendas. The people of St. Louis deserve better. So does the nation.

Don Brown, a former U.S. Navy JAG officer, is the author of the book Travesty of Justice: The Shocking Prosecution of Lieutenant Clint Lorance. He was one of four former JAG officers serving on the Lorance legal team, securing a pardon from President Trump on November 15, 2019. He also served as a military prosecutor and special assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of California. He has authored 14 books on the U.S. military, including the national bestsellers Last Fighter Pilot and Treason. He can be reached at donbrownbooks@gmail.com or on Twitter at @donbrownbooks.

