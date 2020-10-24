The media are successfully making the Hunter Biden story disappear

In the pre-modern era, a reputable mainstream news outlet would have reported in a straightforward fashion that Trump’s claimed to have compromising information about Joe Biden. It would then have pressed Biden’s team for information. The same media would have reported that a former Hunter Biden business associate was corroborating the compromising information and again would have queried Biden. Our media, though, is disreputable. It knows its audience lives in a bubble and it will not burst that bubble with information about Biden’s potential corruption.

When the story about Hunter Biden’s hard drive appeared, several mainstream media outlets reported on it only to dismiss it, without evidence, as Russian disinformation. Even after the FBI and DOJ confirmed that the hard drive was legitimate and emails emerged showing that Hunter Biden’s attorney tried to recover it, the claim about Russian collusion continued unabated.

Pretty audacious of CNN -- who spread actual Russian disinformation w/the leak of the dossier set up briefing in Trump tower to subvert the peaceful transition of power -- to accuse anyone else of spreading Russian disinformation



And the emails about the "big guy" are real, btw pic.twitter.com/n0cKyDjNsE — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 22, 2020

National Public Radio even sought higher moral ground. It didn’t stoop to do radio segments asserting that the hard drive was nothing more than “Russian disinformation.” Instead, it refused to report on the story at all, and cited “Russian disinformation” as a legitimate reason to say nothing:

Why haven't you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post's Hunter Biden story? Read more in this week's newsletter➡️ https://t.co/CJesPgmGvo pic.twitter.com/jAi7PnpbZf — NPR Public Editor (@NPRpubliceditor) October 22, 2020

(The reference to Russian Disinformation is contained in the linked “newsletter” identified in the tweet.)

On Thursday, though, the heat ratcheted up on the mainstream media when Tony Bobulinski, who was indubitably a Hunter Biden business associate, made a statement identifying Joe Biden as a secret partner in a deal with a Chinese company that had ties to the communist government and the military.

Even worse, Bobulinksi came bearing documents and cell phones, which he proceeded to turn over to the FBI. (Let’s hope that Bobulinksi made copies of everything. The FBI already tried to “disappear” the hard drive last December, and it may do the same with the new information.)

Unless the media were prepared to accuse Tony Bobulinski, a retired Navy veteran of being a Russian asset, his claims were going to be harder to deny. This required a change of plans.

Several media outlets decided to do something audacious: They would ignore Bobulinski entirely. If they didn’t say anything, he wouldn’t exist. Thus, as of 11:59 p.m. ET on October 23, these are the search results for Bobulinski’s name at the New York Times, CNN, NPR, and MSNBC:

The only major outlet (so far) that took a different approach is the Washington Post. It wrote four articles discussing Bobulinski. None is a news article that states facts. Instead, all are partisan attacks on the entire Hunter Biden narrative:

Maybe I’m too naïve, but I find it exceedingly peculiar when institutions that have held themselves out for decades as news outfits decide to bury a story entirely. I’m not the first person to that the MSM is putting to the test the hackneyed philosophical question that asks, “If a tree falls in an empty forest, does it make a sound?”

The MSM’s variation is, “If the media makes no mention whatsoever of a newsworthy event, does that event exist?” It’s up to us to make sure the answer to that last question is a resounding, “Yes!”

