The Gucci fashion brand embraces transgenderism

Perhaps this is a frivolous article about a frivolous subject – haute couture, the snob’s way of saying “high fashion.” Or then again, maybe it’s not so silly. After all, fashion designs tend to trickle from the runway to the department store in about five years. Moreover, if there’s one thing we’ve seen in the last 50 years, it’s that the attack on traditional values often takes place first in less serious venues, such as TV shows, fashion shows, and songs. So perhaps it matters that Gucci, the giant Italian fashion house, is using its clout to disrupt “toxic stereotypes that mold masculine gender identity.”

Western men have generally been resistant to wearing overtly feminine clothing. Leftists, however, with their push to erase all gender differences, have been trying to chip away at that manly “prejudice” for some time now. There were cheers, not sneers, when Bill Porter showed up at the Oscars last year in a dress Scarlett O’Hara would have loved:

Teen dream Harry Styles has also unleashed his feminine side:

So far, though, despite a few stars like Porter and Styles opting for women’s clothes, weirdly androgynous clothes for men have been limited to edgy small fashion houses that are trying to make a name for themselves or are catering to a tiny market. Now, though, Gucci a major fashion house, has a collection dedicated to destroying masculinity in the name of gender equality:

Welcome to MX Gucci's collections set out to deconstruct preconceived binaries and question how these concepts relate to our bodies. Celebrating self-expression in the name of all gender equality, the House presents MX. The House's collections emphasize the dissolving lines of the gender divide in the name of self expression. Playing with the constructive nature of gender, MX underlines the performative nature of what we wear, presenting masculinity and femininity as relative concepts.

Britain's Sun has more details:

FASHION giant Gucci is flogging a £1,700 [$2,200] orange check dress with a ribbon on the front for blokes to disrupt the “toxic stereotypes that mold masculine gender identity”. They reckon it looks great with a pair of ripped jeans, a man bag and a woolly bobble hat. And there’s a floral print creation for £1,150 in its latest range of gender-fluid clobber. The Italian firm says of its pricey check creation: “Inspired by grunge looks from the ‘90s and styled over ripped denim pants, this tartan smock in delicate colours reflects the idea of fluidity explored for the Fall Winter 2020 fashion show, disrupting the toxic stereotypes that mold masculine gender identity. “The contrast Peter Pan collar and smock embroidery on the front add a childhood inspired element, which ties to a recurrent theme of the collection. "Pieces with versatile ways to wear and style embrace each person who is part of the House’s individual spirit.”

The Gucci screengrab, below, shows outfits that look as they were put together in a Tenderloin thrift store. Nevertheless, the unhappy people in the screengrab are wearing about $10,000 worth of high fashion:

As I noted at the top of the post, one can view the push to put men in women’s clothes as just another crazy idea from a fashion world that always needs to do something different to beat the competition. However, it’s quite possible to attach a more profound cultural meaning to this trend.

The left hates the Judeo-Christian doctrine, which revolves around strict moral principles. As part of its drive to destroy Western culture to be rebuilt with socialist purity, the left endlessly challenges Biblical norms. It opposes God, marriage, heterosexuality, proscriptions against theft and, which is relevant here, the notion that there are two, and only two, genders.

The Bible’s creation story makes it clear that God created only Adam and Eve, and not a single one of the other 57 genders. The Bible also has an absolute proscription against men and women wearing each other’s clothes. Leftists don’t like that.

At the end of the day, will Gucci’s non-binary fashion collection, standing alone, break Western society? No. But it will make men look silly, and it takes us just a little further down the path of societal breakdown.

Image: Gucci’s MX homepage screengrab.