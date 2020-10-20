So much for Russian disinformation: Hunter Biden's signed receipts turn up

As Andrea Widburg noted in her excellent post here, the left has pulled out all stops to create a miasma of confusing information about the frighteningly sharp and clear Hunter Biden emails found on an abandoned MacBook Pro computer, of a crack addict selling access to his father's office for millions in public gain.

The computer itself is evidence, corroborated by additional emails from Biden's associates, in jail or heading there, while the rapacious Hunter skates. There's additional information the Senate investigative report.

Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, though, same as he did during impeachment, claims it's Russian disinformation, assuming he can go to that well more than once. His New York Times media toadies are following.

Other members of the leftist press are, with JournoList-style echo-chamber talking points, calling it a "garbage fire." See here and here.

Some leftists are claiming Photoshopping. Others are yelling partisan dirty tricks. Salon called it a "complete fabrication."

Now it's falling apart.

Signed receipts from the computer repair-shop owner where Hunter Biden abandoned his MacBook Pro have turned up, along with witnesses describing the drunken, drug-addled vice presidential son:

NEW: @MikeEmanuelFox obtains photo showing an alleged Hunter Biden signature on paperwork for the computer repair shop pic.twitter.com/LMBkiXmCer — Sean Langille (@SeanLangille) October 19, 2020

The truth keeps licking closer, which explains why Biden has remained silent, telling a reporter: "I have no response!" to the Hunter Biden influence-selling story, which very clearly involves him. He's hoping to pull a Clinton, making the story of "the big guy" and his bagman son all go away.

Maybe that's because, as Hunter's emails say, he's "the big guy," taking his fifty percent cut. A recent IBD/TIPP poll is showing that it's a scandal that's taking off for real on his presidential bid, with rapidly falling public support. It is, after all, classic high-level, and very naked corruption that can be explained in a sentence or two -- Hunter Biden sold access to Joe Biden's office for millions of dollars, payable in advance. He wants that out of the news entirely.

Social media has made an unprecedented, and shark-jumping, effort to oblige, silencing and shutting down the whole story, as well as the New York Post which reported it. The receipt story is not searchable with Google.

Bottom line, though, is that it's getting harder to refute -- the statements and admissions made in the computer, and the proof of ownership. It's not the Russians, it's Hunter and Joe.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot