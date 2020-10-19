Senator John James of Michigan?

We've been focusing so much on Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Senator Tom Tillis of North Carolina that we may be forgetting that John James has a shot at flipping the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan.

This is from Ed Kilgore:

James was a Republican strategist’s dream candidate, especially in the Trump Era: a Black entrepreneur and Iraq veteran who didn’t run away from his party and managed to attract robust financial backing. So it wasn’t surprising that he launched a comeback campaign against Michigan’s other Democratic senator, Gary Peters, who was famous for being not very famous among his constituents. In a 2019 survey, over a third of Michigan voters said they’d never heard of their junior senator. And James was once again a fundraising machine, out-raising Peters early on in a year when most Democrats were piling up huge money advantages.

We hope that James wins the race. Of course, it depends a lot on turnout and that's always hard to measure. According to statespoll.com, Michigan is tilting to Trump but it's still in the margin of error. In all fairness, other polls show Biden ahead so your guess is as good as mine.

We can say this: James would become an overnight sensation if he pulls this out. He'd be in every conversation for VP in 2024.

