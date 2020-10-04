Republican Congress people show that Trump’s virus response saved lives

The Democrat narrative about the Wuhan virus is that Donald Trump killed Americans with his panicked and inept response. Democrats don’t care that this contradicts their beloved Dr. Fauci’s acknowledgment that Trump followed his recommendations. Most recently, Nancy Pelosi appointed a subcommittee to enshrine the narrative in federal records, but the Democrats couldn’t make it happen. Meanwhile, the Republicans on the subcommittee identified the many steps Trump immediately took to save lives. These facts challenge the Democrats’ dishonest narrative.

Steve Scalise is doing his bit to make sure Americans know how well Trump helmed the ship of state during the pivotal first months of the Wuhan virus. To that end, he and other Republicans completed a minority version of the subcommittee report, which they published on Friday.

On Saturday, Fox News published Scalise’s summary of the report’s highlights. They all deserve to be noted, and you should probably memorize some of them for the next time you hear a Democrat claim Trump killed 200,000 Americans. To whet your appetite, the following are just a few of Trump’s pivotal steps. You can read the rest here.

Trump responded immediately to the coronavirus threat

In the face of resistance and accusations of xenophobia from Democrats and many in the media, President Trump closed our borders to China, and then to Europe and other high-risk areas. President Trump launched the “15 Days to Slow the Spread” initiative in mid-March, then extended this initiative for another 30 days — protecting at-risk populations across the nation.

Trump made effective decisions that saved lives

The president’s tough and effective decisions — based on the advice of our nation’s top medical professionals — saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

In testimony before the select subcommittee, Dr. Anthony Fauci said lives were saved because of the president’s actions to ban flights from China and Europe; extend the flight ban to the United Kingdom; and implement the program “15 Days to Slow the Spread,” and then extend that program another 30 days.

Fauci is the internationally respected director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The report is also important because it emphasizes that most American deaths occurred due to Democrat governors’ decisions. Trump, who is the opposite of the fascist that Democrats claim him to be, did not use the virus to assume dictatorial control over America. Instead, Trump noted that governors were best situated to know what resources their states had, and the resources their states still needed.

Trump, therefore, respected the Tenth Amendment and left governors in control of their states. He confined himself to playing a supporting role, giving the governors everything they asked for, from ventilators, to masks, to hospital ships and, of course, to money.

Some governors made horrific choices, and Scalise summarizes those choices:

Thousands died when Democratic governors sent infected people to nursing homes

Democratic governors ignored guidance from the Trump administration and sent coronavirus-positive patients back to nursing homes, resulting in tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.

Subcommittee Democrats had little interest in uncovering the devastating and scandalous behavior of the Democratic governors of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan and California. But thousands of grieving families demanded answers from Congress. Republicans stepped up to investigate.

For example, New York state has seen over 32,000 COVID-19 deaths. Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s deadly “must admit” order led to the deaths of at least 6,600 elderly Americans. In fact, [sic]

The Associated Press recently reported that the Cuomo administration is likely undercounting the nursing home deaths, estimating the true count to be around 11,000 elderly Americans — over a third of total COVID-19 deaths in New York alone.

The Justice Department has opened an investigation into the deadly “must admit” orders of these governors.

With twenty-twenty hindsight, it’s easy to say that Trump should have done one thing instead of another. However, in real-time, Trump did all of the essential things: He closed the borders as best he could, he convened a task force, he followed the advice of those people in the government who are paid to give that advice, and he worked like a demon to put that advice into effect.

Meanwhile, Blue State governors herded sick people into nursing homes, where those most vulnerable to the Wuhan virus lived. Those governors effectively turned nursing homes in their states into slaughterhouses. And now, in a singularly disgusting act of dishonest, New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, is gaslighting America by denying that he issued the orders that made these deaths inevitable.

Image: Trump and Fauci at a March 25, 2020, Wuhan virus briefing. White House Flickr. Public Domain.