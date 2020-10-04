Oregon State professor blames white Christians for western wildfires

Susan Shaw, an Oregon State University 'Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies' professor, recently lamented that “The West is burning while most white Christians turn away from the root causes of the devastation.”

Shaw wrote “The intensity and scope of these fires are a result of climate change” and stated that “Many Christians, especially white Christians, have embraced denial of climate science.”

Earth to Shaw: Our major cities are burning while most progressives turn away from the root causes of the devastation. Causes that, unlike those affecting the climate, are abundantly clear and plain to see. We can see those lighting these fires every night on television or the internet. Moreover, anyone paying attention and not a blind idealogue also realizes that “the intensity and scope of these fires” are a result of “progressive” policies the Democratic rulers of these cities have put in place over the decades…policies that have led to anger, despair, chaos and destruction. But not Professor Shaw—or many of her colleagues in “higher education” for that matter.

Shaw averred that “White evangelicals continue to support Donald Trump overwhelmingly, even though the Trump administration has tried to roll back more than 100 environmental protection regulations.” She added, “Many white Christians believe God won’t let climate change destroy the earth” and opined “The white church is mostly complicit with the intersecting systems of racism and global capitalism that underlie climate change.” She went on to say that “The system of white supremacy itself will have to be dismantled, if we have any hope of averting irreversible climate disaster” before alleging that “The white church is invested in white supremacy.” Not content to avoid repeatedly beating a dead horse, Shaw noted that “White Christians will have to change” and that “The issue” is one of “whiteness.” Shaw shanked that one, but I don’t expect any redemption. Neither “whiteness” nor capitalism causes fires, largescale or not.

Yet, to Shaw, “the issue” is black and white. Cut and dried, much like the timber that the Democratic politicians that run these states refuse to remove from their forestlands…the real reason for the fires. Yes, like the wanton destruction of Democrat-run cities, the many large fires in California, Oregon and Washington have been needlessly brought about by terrible progressive policies.

Campus Reform asked Professor Shaw if she stood by the language she used to slander white Christians. She replied, “I don’t think that language is necessarily racially divisive or charged. It’s descriptive and it’s the language the research I cited uses to look at climate science beliefs across Christians.”

I have some “descriptive” language in mind now, with which to characterize the nutty professor’s preposterous, racist and anti-Christian remarks. But, for now, I won’t fight fire with fire.

