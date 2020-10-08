Newt Gingrich predicted some disturbing events if Biden wins

Newt Gingrich was one of the guests on Wednesday’s Tucker Carlson show. As always, everything Gingrich said was interesting. However, the most critical point he made concerned Carlson’s question about what will happen to Trump supporters if Democrats sweep the election this November. Gingrich contends that the Democrats have already demonstrated that they like power and intended to seize it permanently if they control the government in 2021.

Fox has not posted the interview, and there’s no assurance that the video at the bottom of this post will still be available tomorrow. However, here’s the transcript for that question:

Carlson: Very quickly, I just have to ask you. An MSN anchor tweeted the other day, “At some point, we need truth and reconciliation commissions,” presumably to harass and maybe prosecute Trump supporters. If Biden and Harris win, are Trump supporters in trouble? Sincere question. Gingrich: Yes. And they’re in trouble because the full power of the state…. Look at Governor Cuomo explaining to the Jewish community that, if they don’t obey him, he’s going to close the synagogues. Look at Governor Whitmer being slapped down by the Michigan Supreme Court because she’s a petty dictator. These are people who love power. If they get enough power, they’re going to tell…. You won’t be on the air anymore, Fox will probably become the equivalent of PBS, and they simply won’t tolerate…. These are people who, if they get full power, will do everything they can in the first two years to make the entire country like California and to ensure that nobody can ever defeat them for office again. I think it’s a very dangerous, foreboding election.

That is as pithy a summary as any you’ll see about what’s in store for America if the Democrats control the White House and Congress. This is not paranoid raving. The Democrats have been open about it.

During the debate, Kamala spoke openly about her plans to impose on the United States the criminal justice system in California:

We need reform of our policing in America and our criminal justice system, which is why Joe and I will immediately ban chokeholds and carotid holds. George Floyd would be alive today if we did that. We will require a national registry for police officers who break the law. We will, on the issue of criminal justice reform, get rid of private prisons and cash bail, and we will decriminalize marijuana. Having served as the Attorney General of the state of California, the work that I did is a model of what our nation needs to do, and we will be able to do under a Joe Biden presidency. [snip] But I want to talk about the connection between what Joe and I will do in my record, which includes I was the first statewide officer to institute a requirement that my agents would wear body cameras and keep them on full-time. We were the first to initiate a requirement that there would be a training for law enforcement on implicit bias because yes, Joe Biden and I recognize that implicit bias does exist, Mr. Vice President, contrary to what you may believe.

The language highlighted in that wall of words is the crucial language. Doing away with cash bail is why people arrested in blue states are immediately out on the street to kill again. The claim about implicit bias is a lie intended to hamstring police. The studies about so-called “implicit bias” have been debunked. Moreover, there is no connection between a police officer’s race and the likelihood that he or she will shoot a black person.

We’ve also seen what happens in Democrat-run cities that impose Harris’s plans for criminal justice reform. In Los Angeles, Sacramento, and the San Francisco Bay Area, crime is skyrocketing, with the streets now given over to homeless, often crazy, people, and stores and homes subject to endless break-ins. Democrats have also made clear that they see California leading the way on labor laws (especially for illegal immigrants), on climate change laws, and gun control. Kamala, the hardest left Senator, is the harbinger of California’s hard-left policies being instituted in Congress.

When it comes to permanent Democrat rule, the Democrats haven’t been shy about calling for an end to the filibuster to institute their preferred policies. Among these policies are packing the Supreme Court, which will turn the Court into a super-legislature advancing socialist issues, and making Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia states, which will ensure a permanent Democrat majority in Congress.

These long-term plans for a total takeover are why both Biden and Harris have refused to answer when asked about adding to the Supreme Court. Admitting to court packing means admitting that they intend one-party rule for the rest of America’s existence (which, under the Democrats’ rule, won’t be long).

Newt Gingrich made a serious prediction, and American voters need to take it seriously. The evidence is already all there that he’s correct.

Image: Newt Gingrich on Lou Dobbs. YouTube screengrab.