Nancy Pelosi goes into meltdown on live TV

Kitchen getting too hot, Nancy?

Looks very much as though it is, given that Nancy Pelosi can't stand the heat.

She melted down like the Wizard of Oz's witch after a bucket of water was thrown when asked why she wasn't willing to present President Trump a stimulus bill for simple relief to American workers hard hit by the COVID lockdowns.

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi can't handle even the simplest criticism from Wolf Blitzer and she loses her mind... pic.twitter.com/ktgCgJeeO8 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 14, 2020

And we are not talking about a question from a rat-dog like Brit Hume or Catherine Herridge. The interviewer who drew House speaker Nancy Pelosi's meltdown was the affable Wolf Blitzer, whose soft spot for the Democrats is pretty well known.

According to Fox News:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accused CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer Tuesday of being "an apologist ... for the Republican position" during a stunning interview in which she grew visibly frustrated with "The Situation Room" anchor's questions. The fireworks began when Blitzer asked Pelosi why she "won't accept the president's latest [coronavirus] stimulus offer." "I hope you'll ask the same question of the Republicans on why they don't want to meet the needs of the American people," Pelosi responded. "But let me say to those people because all of my colleagues — we represent these people ... and their needs are not addressed in the president's proposal. So when you say to me, 'Why don't you accept theirs?' Why don't they accept ours?" Blitzer interjected, telling Pelosi that Americans "really need the money now" and quoted Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who recently said, "People in need can't wait until February. $1.8 trillion is significant & more than twice the Obama stimulus ... Make a deal & put the ball in McConnell court."

Pelosi threw out the biggest insult she could think of to Blitzer, calling him an apologist for the Republicans, in her attempt to shut him down. It's probably the first time Blitzer's ever been accused of that, but reality is never a barrier for Pelosi. What she was trying to do was hit him where it hurt, in a bid to force him to adopt her Democratic Party line.

Her meltdown is pretty grotesque, even if you don't know what the issue is about — notice the passive-aggressiveness and her bizarre refusal to exit the topic as Blitzer clearly wanted to do, sparing her from making a fool of herself on a national broadcast. He was actually trying to save her from herself and she just kept hissing growling, sounding like the melting witch going down and yelling at Dorothy as she went.

If you do know what the issue is about, she looks even more horrible.

Pelosi in fact is holding American workers, who need a $1,200 tax credit, in the form of a stimulus payout, hostage to her big plans to bail out mismanaged blue-city governments to ensure they never get called to pay the piper for their wasteful ways. Trump has announced that he will take a standalone stimulus bill to provide some relief to American voters. Pelosi, who has already stated that she considers such amounts as "crumbs," has much bigger plans for spending instead. Providing relief to the little guys is not her priority at all. And obviously, she's hearing from even Democrats, such as the far-left Rep. Ro Khanna, whose impoverished blue-city denizens are clearly on the phone to him.

It's insanity, really. Why can't she first throw the workers a lifeline and then work out her blue-city bailout plans? It seems that someone who claims to care about the little guys, as she did to Blitzer in her refuse-to-shut-up arguments, would be a slam-dunk for saying yes to that. But she isn't. She's yelling like a street corner bum that she's helping people begging on the streets — "and we represent them" — when it's obvious that's the last thing she's doing. It's not just with her trips to her tony Union Street hairdresser without a mask, or her fridge full of $14 gourmet ice cream selections, but her refusal to help Americans when she has an easy chance to get them some "crumbs." Obviously, she translates angry poor people into votes for Joe Biden, or else wants to make sure President Trump can't rise in the polls. It's pure hardball politics and nothing more.

Yet she's getting pressure from her squadsters and their coevals, such as Kanna, who know very well that working people can't wait. And she's terrified of the squad.

No wonder she's melting down. The hot kitchen she's melting down in is clearly one of her own making. Maybe it's time she got out.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot.