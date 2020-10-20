More evidence that Democrats are becoming unmoored

One of the points I’ve made frequently over the past several months is that Democrats – especially Democrat women – show increasing signs of severe mental and emotional instability. Rather than learning to be emotionally resilient people who can cope with what life throws at them, Democrats are taught to be victims, responding to even the mildest insult, scare, or opposition with rage, panic, and hysteria. Today, I’ve got a few illustrative videos.

Here’s the first thing you need to know: There’s an incredible thread of overt violence running through the left, including the women (and I think this creature is female):

One of the more popular crazy Democrat ladies on the internet has gone far beyond ordinary hysteria into something that looks like satanic possession (and that’s true whether or not you believe in Satan). I do not believe that this is a doctored video:

“LOSING OUR dEmOcRaCy!” 🤪🤡 Trump Derangement is real & dangerous folks! Prepare for 2nd wave! STAY SAFE FROM FAKE NEWS! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LqNDc6BSVS — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) October 17, 2020

Naturally, “we’re losing our democracy” lady’s extreme reaction got doctored:

These people are gonna lose their mind when @realDonaldTrump wins again. Who put the spooky music to this? 😂pic.twitter.com/PdwJeeSHoa — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 17, 2020

“We’re losing our democracy” lady clearly earned her place of honor in the panoply of screaming leftist women:

Then there is actress Francia Raisa, who’s had roles in shows most of us have never heard of. Apparently, she got caught in a slow-moving traffic jam filled with horrifying, happy, honking, smiling Trump supporters. It’s unclear whether Raisa will ever recover from the trauma (language alert):

Actress Francia Raisa tearfully describes scary and dangerous encounter with Trump supporters who were harassing her. pic.twitter.com/shLf1BWjRF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 19, 2020

Just to give context to that hysterical response, James Woods tweeted out what was really going on that day on the 405 in L.A.:

Just to wrap this up, here’s the Trump rally on the 405 today. Plenty of escape routes clearly available to elude those pesky Trump-supporting actress-taunting Republicans. One flip of the hair and you’re on your way! pic.twitter.com/vkb5ozNMA0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 19, 2020

This last video . . . well, I don’t know how to describe it, but I think it’s something that everyone needs to see to understand what’s really going on out there:

OMG 😳 THIS JUST HAPPENED 😳 WTH America?!? 🤦🏽‍♀️ please share pic.twitter.com/yQfaTmFcuO — Joy Villa TEXT JOY to 88022 for Trump (@Joy_Villa) October 19, 2020

We need to save these lunatic women and space creatures from themselves. The best way to do that is to win a giant victory for Trump, one from which there’s clearly no going back. Then all the crazies should give up, crawl back into their holes, and leave us alone.

