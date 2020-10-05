Mark Levin lays out the challenge facing us in the next four weeks

On his weekly prime time Fox News channel program yesterday evening, tireless conservative talk show host and best-selling author Mark Levin summarized the challenge that the nation faces in Election 2020 in four short weeks. The guest on Life, Liberty & Levin (8 P.M. E.T./P.T.) was Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex), who discussed his new book One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History and other topics of current relevance. The program was recorded last Thursday before it was announced that President Trump had tested positive for Covid-19.

Levin took the last two minutes of the program to lay it out in his usual concise, articulate, and compelling way the enormity of the importance of the coming election. In 353 words, it was a stirring clarion call to patriots who want to save America. I posted a video clip of Levin’s comments at a tweet which can be viewed by everyone even without a Twitter account.

Screenshot from Life, Liberty & Levin Fox News Channel Oct. 3, 2020

With a sense of extreme urgency and rising emotion, Levin laid out his argument.

This is our country. This is our election. Everything’s on the table here. The Democrats want to change this country. They want to turn it into a post-constitutional, post-republican type of society. Bernie Sanders’s agenda is on the table. They’re telling us – they’re telling us what they are going to do, they are not hiding it from us. They’re going to burn down the Supreme Court by packing it. This was tried before; it was denounced before. They’re going to do it!

They’re going to add four Democrat Senators to the Senate. Why? Because they’re going to have the power to do it. They are going to change the way we legislate so nothing can be slowed down – nothing can stop them.

They want to change our electoral process so only Democrats are represented in Congress, only Democrats have power to elect a president. Rural areas, suburban areas, the areas of the country that produce the food, that produce the energy will have no representation.

This isn’t a joke. This is as serious as a heart attack! This is what the election’s about. The 1619 Project – it exists to destroy the minds of our kids, to brainwash them against this country. You see what’s happened in the streets. They don’t even acknowledge – the presidential nominee of the Democrat Party doesn’t even acknowledge the existence of Antifa – a Marxist, anarchist organization that says it wants to destroy our country and burns our streets.

No – this election is a big deal. If you’re still on the fence, I don’t know what kind of fence you’re sitting on, and if you’re leaning towards Joe Biden – he says “I am the Democrat Party” – he ain’t kidding. If you’re leaning towards Joe Biden, this is what you’re going to get.

There’s a reason why he won’t tell you whether or not he supports stuffing the Supreme Court because he does. There’s a reason he won’t tell you about the nominees that he has in mind because they’re radicals.

This election is crucial. Are you Thomas Paine? Are you Paul Revere? Now is the time to speak up.

