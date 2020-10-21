Lindsey Graham's opponent Jaime Harrison taught 'lobbying school' in Islamist Turkey

Until now, the most notable thing about Jaime Harrison was his record-breaking fundraising for a Senate candidate: $57 million in the final full quarter of the year before the election. In a state with just over 5 million people, that's a massive amount of money, enough to dominate television, radio, and other media advertising.

Now we understand that Harrison has some very powerful and rich friends. The only catch is that they are in Istanbul, the dominant city of Islamist Turkey. These are foreign people whom Harrison has taught how to influence American politics. (Didn't Democrats spend the last five years telling us how evil it is for foreigners to try to influence our elections?) Collin Anderson reports in the Free Beacon:

South Carolina Democratic Senate nominee Jaime Harrison was a featured speaker at a 2015 foreign "lobbying school" in Istanbul, Turkey.

Anderson links to a 2015 press release that explains:

The 2015 Lobbying School with the theme "Communications and Street Smarts Program" gathered company executives, students, media practitioners, diplomats, professionals and academicians in Istanbul, Turkey from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm each day for the training duration. (snip) After an opening gala, these topics were discussed: "Lobbying School 101; Lobbying: bridging the nexus between policy and politics; Lobbying on Turkish Issues; Human rights lobbying at the UN; How to successfully lobby for your industry; Coordinating PA Work Between Brussels and Member States; Moderated talk on Administrative Law; Unique steps in developing an education lobbying effort; Effective Decision-Making; Street Smarts: political fundraising skills; Lobbying School 102; The Five Key Characteristics of an Effective Lobbyist; Bringing street smarts to international debates; The art of Street Smarts in Business; The Art of Negotiations; Moderated talk on Negotiations and Dispute Resolution; Public Speaking and Charisma; Using Public Opinion and Answering Questions in Professional Settings; The Tools for Business Correspondence and Note Taking; The art of effective legislative communications;Successful ways to lobby your case as well as Women's Leadership and Motivation".

Human rights lobbying would be of great interest to the Turks. Consider Human Rights Watch's country report on Turkey:

Turkey has been experiencing a deepening human rights crisis over the past four years with a dramatic erosion of its rule of law and democracy framework…. [The consolidation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's unchecked power continued ...] (snip) Executive control and political influence over the judiciary in Turkey has led to courts systematically accepting bogus indictments, detaining and convicting without compelling evidence of criminal activity individuals and groups the Erdoğan government regards as political opponents. Among these are journalists, opposition politicians, and activists and human rights defenders. The largest group was people alleged to have links with the movement run by US-based Sunni cleric Fethullah Gülen, whom the government accuses of masterminding the July 2016 coup attempt. On October 9, after the US withdrawal of troops from the region, Turkey invaded territory in northeast Syria, assisted by Syrian non-state actors.

It would be illegal for foreigners to donate to Harrison's campaign, of course, but donations less than $200 don't have to be accounted for.

One person who is not troubled by teaching a tyrannical Islamist country's movers and shakers how to manipulate our political system is Barack Hussein Obama:

In a rare foray into a South Carolina political race, former President Barack Obama taped a new ad supporting Democratic U.S. Senate challenger Jaime Harrison in his bid to unseat Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham. The 60-second spot airing in South Carolina features Obama speaking direct-to-camera about how the Palmetto State helped propel him to the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008. "Now you have the power to make history again by sending Jaime Harrison to the U.S. Senate so he can bring some change to South Carolina," Obama says.

I wonder how South Carolina's many black preachers feel about a candidate teaching Islamists how to manipulate our political system.

