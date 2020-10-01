« 'Shut up,' 'clown,' 'fool,' 'liar' -- the vile debate spewings of Joe Biden | Project Veritas’s investigation gets closer to Ilhan Omar »
October 1, 2020

Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney hits back at Biden twice as hard

By Andrea Widburg

Democrats get away with awful things. Hillary Clinton left four Americans to die in Benghazi and put America’s state secrets on an unprotected server, but she’s still tossing back drinks on the cocktail party circuit. Four years after Obama and his minions tried to throw an election and then embarked on a coup effort, they’re still getting the big bucks from Netflix and book tours. Our government may be useless when it comes to justice, but private people are pushing back. The latest example comes from super attorney Lin Wood who plans to sue Joe Biden for running an ad accusing Kyle Rittenhouse, who was almost killed by Antifa members, of being a white supremacist for firing on them in self-defense.

To appreciate Joe Biden’s mindset, you need to know that, while “racist” was the leftists’ all-purpose insult during the Obama years, they’ve upped the ante during the Trump years. Now, the all-purpose insult is the more focused and vicious “white supremacist.” We saw it when Chris Wallace, a man who lacks the integrity of a junkyard dog, asked Trump to disavow white supremacists, as if Trump has not already done so repeatedly, including to Chris Wallace:

In today’s political climate, “white supremacist” is the left’s worst slur. That’s why it matters that Joe Biden tweeted out a political ad accusing Kyle Rittenhouse of being a white supremacist:

Let me take a moment to let the irony sink in that it is Biden making this accusation. This is the same Biden who:

In other words, Biden is the paradigmatic Democrat, obsessed with race and always willing to use racial slurs and stereotypes to support his quest for perpetual political power. It’s a supreme irony that Biden, of all people, would call Kyle Rittenhouse a white supremacist.

Incidentally, there isn’t a scintilla of evidence that Kyle is anything other than a nice kid who loved serving his community. Moreover, Biden might have missed the fact that not only was Kyle acting in self-defense, the three people he shot were all white.

Lin Wood is the attorney who is representing Nick Sandmann. As you may recall, Sandmann stood patiently and smiled uncomfortably when a creepy old man drummed in his face. For that gentleman-like behavior, the fact that Sandmann was wearing a MAGA hat and is pro-Life, meant the media savaged him as a monster. With Wood’s help, Sandmann is taking one media outlet after another to the cleaners.

The media are dumb enough that they forget that private citizens have the right not to be subject to slander, especially slander that puts them at risk. Sandmann suffered death threats; Kyle has to hope to go before an impartial jury because his life and freedom are at stake. Wood will make them remember:

We can only wish him the best of luck. If you want to help out, you can donate here. Using the legal system, it’s time to hit back twice as hard.

Image: Kyle Rittenhouse's job is to help people. YouTube screengrab.

