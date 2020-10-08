Joe Biden Has offshored U.S. jobs, and His family’s racketeering, to China

During Joe Biden’s nearly half-century in politics, he has been an outspoken advocate for globalism. Furthermore, over the past few decades, he has become especially fond of championing the rise of America’s primary foe, Communist China.

Why does this matter? Because Joe Biden is running for the presidency of the United States, and his cozy relationship with Communist China should be called into question.

In 2001, when the Chinese Communist party was lobbying to join the World Trade Organization, then-senator Joe Biden (D-DE) was an ardent supporter. While in Taiwan that year, pushing for engagement with China, Biden said, “The more they [China] have to lose, the more they are likely to begin to accommodate international norms.” How wrong he was.

Biden also encouraged extending Most Favored Nation status to China permanently, which was also granted in 2001.

When asked this past month by Jake Tapper, “Do you think, in retrospect, you were naive about China?” Biden responded, “No, here is the thing … We want China to grow.”

Wait, what? Joe Biden wants China to grow. Joe Biden wants China to become more powerful. Joe Biden wants China to usurp more American jobs. Yes, he does.

Since China joined the WTO almost 20 years ago, the American manufacturing sector has paid a steep price.

According to a recent report by the Economic Policy Institute, “The U.S. has lost 3.7 million jobs since 2001 due to its trade imbalance with China, with most of the damage done to manufacturing.”

Despite the economic carnage throughout America’s Rust Belt that China’s entry into the WTO propelled, Joe Biden still thinks it was a good idea.

As if his support for China’s entry into the WTO was not bad enough, Biden took his enthusiasm for China to a whole new level when he became vice president.

As vice president, Joe Biden was a key player in Obama’s “Pivot to Asia” strategy. Biden pushed Obama’s Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal, which would have been the nail in the coffin for America’s industrial base. Fortunately, Obama-Biden’s TPP was not ratified by the U.S. Senate.

Yet, this did not deter Biden from crafting his own deal, between his son Hunter and the Chinese Communist Party.

As journalist Peter Schweizer has documented in great detail, “This isn't just another story about a politician's kid getting rich… Hunter's new firm started making investment deals that would serve the strategic interests of the Chinese military.”

Interestingly, as Schweizer points out, “He [Biden] became much more soft on Beijing when his son started getting very lucrative, exclusive deals courtesy of the Chinese government.”

To this day, Hunter Biden is still in business with the Chinese Communist Party.

In 2019, during the early days of his run for the Democratic presidential nomination, Biden did a wonderful job of reminding Americans how off-base he is when it comes to Communist China.

While campaigning in Iowa, Biden said, “China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man. I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks. But guess what? They’re not competition for us.”

As if. Sorry Joe, China is America’s chief competitor. You would think a man who has spent the past 47 years in the nation’s capital would know that.

And last but not least, the topic of the coronavirus.

When U.S. officials learned of the outbreak in Wuhan, President Trump issued a travel ban from China. How did Joe Biden respond to this? He tweeted, “We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science -- not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency.”

In other words, Biden opposed the Chinese travel ban, which no doubt saved untold American lives, because he was either too concerned with political correctness or perhaps he was reluctant to cause trouble with his son’s money men.

Either way, no matter the reason, Joe Biden’s instincts concerning China regarding coronavirus, trade policies, and his son’s shady business deals have been troublesome, at best.

When it comes to managing U.S.-China relations, one cannot think of a worse candidate for the difficult job, based on his track record and his family’s double-dealings, than Joe Biden.

Chris Talgo (ctalgo@heartland.org) is an editor at The Heartland Institute.

Image: Gage Skidmore