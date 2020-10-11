It's a duty for patriots to own a firearm

The Second Amendment states: "A well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." This was true when the Bill of Rights was written, and it is still valid today. However, in light of the left-wing-generated storm clouds over America, conservatives need an extended understanding of the 2nd Amendment. Not only do we, the people, have a right to possess firearms, but it has become practically a duty for able-bodied patriots to do so.

Does that sound extreme? In years past, it would be. But not today. The Democrats and their accomplices on the left are bound and possessed to turn America into something it never was intended to be and to do it without the true consent of the people. They are attempting this by a blatant coup from inside. Just look at the outrages done to overturn the last presidential election and to remove Donald Trump from office. And despite Trump having the power of the presidency and trying to get justice, none of the plotters has been brought to justice. None likely will, either — certainly not the big fish. The protection these traitors to the Constitution get from those in the Deep State bureaucracy and judicial system has been too strong to break.

One of the fundamental reasons why Trump has become the target of a coup is that in the past, a coup wasn't necessary. The uniparty in conjunction with the corporate media gave America the choice between Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum. Perhaps now, in retrospect, this can be seen more clearly. Think of the Republican candidates since Ronald Reagan. There were George H. and George W. Bush, Bob Dole, John McCain, and Mitt Romney. All proclaimed to be conservatives, but all were in fact globalists and members of the establishment. None would ever think of launching America-first policies. None would have upset Washington's applecart.

Trump somehow broke through. He was not Tweedle Dee or Tweedle Dum. Trump was more of 21st-century version of Pat Buchanan or Ross Perot. This panicked the uniparty and Deep State and triggered them into more overt actions. Their weapons of choice are a lying tongue and their high positions in government.

Is voting the answer? One hopes so. But the Democrats have a long history of cheating in elections. And what has ever been done about it? Little to nothing. As is often the case, the media cover up or downplay Democrat cheating. In this way, the public was never enlightened to what was going on.

As bad as Democratic cheating was in the past, it is going to be epic this November. Now the cheating is preplanned (mail-in voting, etc.) and organized on a massive scale. An army of Democrat lawyers have even been recruited to make it harder than ever to expose cheating. They will throw dust in the air and obscure the cheating. Nothing is off the table in the Democrats' crusade to get rid of Trump.

Finally, there's the matter of the violence of Antifa and Black Lives Matter. This is a rebellion against the social order. But what is worse than the criminality of these groups is that Democrat mayors, governors, and presidential candidates turn a blind eye or are making excuses for it. If silence is consent, then the Democrat Party is fully on board and complicit with the lawlessness.

If you live along the coast and the sky looks ominous, you know a hurricane is coming, and you make preparations. Dark clouds are over America, saying a storm is brewing. In this environment, the patriot has several duties. Two are to vote and to speak out. The third is to own a firearm. This is not just a right. It's now a duty. The gun never has to be used. Just possessing it, however, is a critical vote for freedom and the survival of our republic.