In the wake of Trump's COVID diagnosis, 'you don't know what you got 'til it's gone'

It's a dog-eat-dog world, folks. And possibly no man alive has had to deal with as many vicious ankle-biters as our president, Donald Trump.

But whether he likes it or not, his COVID-19 diagnosis is going to take him out of the wild mêlée for a brief time. Trump's absence will give Americans some much needed perspective on things.

Voters, especially that key group of people called "Undecided," will now get an up-close look at Joe Biden, the Democrats, and their media lapdogs.

They're not gonna like what they see.

While Joe Biden may seem fine as an idea, a return to the era of Hope and Change, he's going to wilt under closer examination. In Trump's absence, Americans will notice how little work Sleepy Joe actually does, how lethargic he is compared to our president. They'll notice how frail and stooped and elderly Biden appears. He, not Trump, looks like the nursing home residents most at risk of dying from this disease.

With the microphone temporarily all to himself, Joe Biden will be revealed as an empty shell, a man way past his prime. His halting, disjointed speech will be noticed, his lack of vigor exposed as he takes days off for no obvious reason and studiously avoids the press.

With the stage all to himself, will frail, forgetful Joe Biden stand tall in the eyes and minds of the Undecideds?

No.

The U.S. electorate will also see how Democrats behave with their main punching bag temporarily out of commission. They won't like it, not one little bit.

Voters will see Hollywood stars wishing death on President Trump, pro athletes cheering for his demise, and NeverTrumps hoping our president suffers grievously. It's no wonder liberals are fond of wearing face masks; it hides their essential ugliness as human beings.

Common folk will surely notice Chuck Schumer using the president's illness as leverage to delay Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. They'll recall Nancy Pelosi's mask-free hair salon antics as she criticizes Trump for not wearing a mask. They'll remember Rep. Rashida Tlaib, upon learning of the president's diagnosis, saying Trump cares only about himself.

Common folk will be appalled and repulsed.

Americans who may not ordinarily consume much news will also note the despicable behavior of the U.S. press: the Washington Post giddily imagining a world without Trump, the Los Angeles Times saying Trump deserves COVID for downplaying the threat, the New York Times speculating that the president may be faking his illness.

Fair people don't kick a man when he's down. And undecided voters are going to notice, some perhaps for the first time, how terribly unfair our mainstream media are to President Trump. How vile, slanderous, and endless are their lies. The public's trust in the media, already historically low, can only erode further.

Donald Trump is a force of nature, a larger than life individual who's no doubt working hard this very moment from his hospital room. He loves his country so much that he stoically suffers the slings and arrows from outrageous Democrats and an amoral media to serve it. A lesser man of his age and financial status would be sitting around the pool, drinking piña coladas.

Joni Mitchell's lyrics come to mind regarding President Trump's hopefully temporary absence from the White House. "Don't it always seem to go, that you don't know what you got 'til it's gone?"

Get well soon, Mr. President.

Image credit: Anthony Easton via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.