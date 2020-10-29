If a Joe Biden administration passes another amnesty for illegals, it's all over

An election can bring change. No, an election can bring a radical change.

In December 1998, Venezuela turned toward socialism by electing Hugo Chávez president. Captivated by his anti-corruption and anti-poverty populist messages, Venezuelan voters handed Chávez a resounding victory with 17% margin. Little did they know that their votes would lead to the beginning of a long and miserable journey to the destruction of their country.

Twenty years later:

This election can also bring a radical change to America. Already during the last presidential debate, Joe Biden stated that "within 100 days, I'm going to send to the United States Congress a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people."

This election could give Democrats control of the Senate and the House. And just as Obamacare was signed into law about 14 months after Obama got elected in 2008 and the Democratic Party remained in control of both houses, if Biden wins and the Democrats control both houses, an amnesty for 11 million illegal aliens could become law within the next two years. If that happens, it will be the beginning of a disheartening journey to America's destruction.

An overwhelming proportion of the 11 million newly legalized citizens could be new voters in 2024.

"We owe them," said Biden during the debate.

Translation: "We own them."

About 80% of the 11 million illegal aliens were from Mexico, Central America, and Asia. Traditionally, an average 67% of American citizens these regional groups voted Democrat. Given that the Democratic Party is the one that grants them their citizenship, it is entirely reasonable to assume that at least 80% of the newly legalized voters will vote Democrats in every future election.

Thus, with a stroke of a pen, the Democratic Party could immediately own about 8 million new voters. To put that into perspective, that is nearly 5.9% of total votes in the 2016 election.

This would create a permanent one-party rule in which Democrats would control both houses and the presidency. Many voters in this election may not realize it, but Trump could be the last Republican president in the foreseeable future.

The table below presents some of the critical states with their corresponding numbers of illegal aliens, the number of Senate seats currently held by the Republicans, the vote gaps in the last closely contested Senate races, and the vote gaps in the last presidential election.

An amnesty that will bring at least 80% of the illegal aliens into a loyal Democratic voting bloc will turn Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas from battleground or red states into solid blue states. The newly legalized Democratic voters will outnumber the vote gaps in the presidential election in those states. And there is no way for Republicans to ever win the White House again, at least for the foreseeable future.

The vote gaps in the last closely contested Senate races in those states were far less than the potential number of newly added Democratic voters. Hence, an amnesty will enable Democrats to easily flip at least nine Republican-held Senate seats in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas. This will ensure a Democrat-controlled Senate for years to come.

The Democratic Party will also be able to take control of the House and retain the majority without much trouble by winning more seats in Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, and California. The latter has 2.2 million illegal aliens, the largest among all states.

With the Democrats' inclination to pack the Supreme Court, the permanent one-party rule could turn the Court into the Democratic Party's arm and thus create absolute control of the three branches of American government.

It is not a secret that the Democrats want to turn America into a socialist country. That is evident with their plans on health care, energy, labor, and immigration. Some voters, especially the independents, may think this is far-fetched. But once an amnesty becomes law and subsequently turns millions of illegal aliens into Democratic voters, the Democratic Party could enact radical bills that would transform the country.

Chávez, and later his successor, Nicolás Maduro, managed to control Venezuela through essentially a permanent one-party rule via the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). As Venezuela has shown, socialism imposed with absolute power is a quick recipe for a disastrous nation. Thus, the Democratic Party's socialism agenda, combined with a permanent control of the government, could wreak havoc in America.

Obama once said, "Elections have consequences." Indeed, Americans may need to thoughtfully ponder before casting their votes for a long and painful journey to the destruction of their country.