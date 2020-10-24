I cast my vote for Trump yesterday; it was the best voting experience I ever had

This week, I cast my vote for President Trump. Never in my life have I had such a sense of pride, hope, or joy when filling out my ballot for President of the United States. It was exhilarating!

After I voted at the Board of Elections, I wanted to shout out loud and then scream through my rolled down car window on the way home: TRUMP 2020!!!

But of course, I didn't....

And I got to thinking about all the previous elections when I dutifully cast my vote but felt no excitement about it.

So in light of Mitt Romney’s recent announcement that he didn’t vote for Donald Trump this year, I thought it might be a good time to share a few thoughts about obligatory voting and the Senator from Utah.

Hey Mitt. I voted for you in 2012, not because I thought you were an amazing candidate (you weren’t), but because I had two viable choices. It was you or Barack Obama. In light of the options, my vote was a no brainer and I filled in the oval on my ballot with a black ballpoint pen and cast my vote for you. And in so doing, I cast my vote for a weak candidate who seemed more concerned with being gracious and polite and, dare I say, perhaps disinclined to actually beat Obama.

But I voted for you because I love my country and I knew that Obama would be a menace of monumental proportions who would set about doing exactly what he promised: the transformation of the greatest nation in all of human history.

And Obama kept his word.

Anyone paying attention can see that we continue to reel from the changes he set in motion for the destruction of America.

So, Mitt. Here we are on the cusp of a pivotal election that will determine nothing less than whether we’ll be able to salvage what remains of our country. Or lose it all. Perhaps forever.

Photo credit: Tom Arthur (CC BY-SA 2.0)