Hunter Biden's hard drive allegedly shows he had a thing about underage girls

Hunter Biden's hard drive, which the FBI has now verified as legitimate, allegedly has images of him misbehaving with underage girls. The current information makes Hunter sound more like Anthony Weiner than Jeffrey Epstein, but it's still awful (and there may be worse to come). The serious problem for Joe Biden — again, assuming the new information is accurate — is that he knew about this stuff. Indeed, one gets the sense that, at least in some ways, Hunter is a chip off the old block.

The first thing to note here is that the FBI has confirmed that it has Hunter Biden's hard drive, and it is legitimate. Rudy Giuliani, who has reviewed the contents of this verified hard drive, states that it contains many pictures of "underage" girls. In a Newsmax interview, Giuliani implied that Hunter appears in the same pictures as the girls themselves. Because the images are disturbing and may be illegal, Giuliani turned the evidence over to the Delaware State Police.

All of that is sordid, disgusting, and sad. None of that, though, makes Hunter's Weinerish predilections politically interesting.

What is politically interesting is that, again according to Giuliani, Joe Biden knew about what was going on because Hunter told him. Giuliani read from one such alleged conversation and shared a screen grab of the message:

Because the above is a bit blurry, here's a transcription:

She she [Hallie, his dead brother's widow] told my therapist that I was sexually inappropriate with [redacted] when she says that I face time naked with her and the reason I can't have her out to see me is because I'll walk around naked smoking crack [and talking to] girls on face time. When she was pressed she said that [redacted] never said anything like that but the bottom line is that I create[d] and caused a very unsafe environment for the kids.

.@RudyGiuliani says Hunter Biden had numerous pictures of "underage girls" on the laptop reportedly belonging to him.



Giuliani says he has turned the evidence over to Delaware State Police. pic.twitter.com/hnQAcHpJGN — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 21, 2020

If the above is, in fact, a genuine exchange between Hunter and Joe Biden, the latter knew that his son was engaged in illegal behavior vis-à-vis underage girls. He also knew that his son was a drug addict and an alcoholic. Yet Biden did nothing — no interventions, no "come to Jesus" talks, and no reporting Hunter to law enforcement. Aside from being morally reprehensible, Biden's inaction made him vulnerable to blackmail when he was vice president. Moreover, he ran for president knowing about that continuing vulnerability.

Not only did Biden do nothing to stop an ongoing blackmailing risk, but he also continued to use Hunter as his bagman. It's an open secret that Joe Biden managed to maneuver his family members into receiving huge financial benefits wherever Joe's political power took him. Moreover, thanks to earlier revelations from Hunter's computer, we also have reason to believe that Biden himself came in for a cut from all the action. Biden apparently shaped U.S. foreign policy to feed money to Hunter, who, in turn, gave kickbacks to his father. Even Spiro Agnew didn't use his son as the bagman.

But here's something else for people to chew on: did you get a weird feeling of déjà vu when you read Hunter's confession about wandering around naked in front of women? I did:

In his New York Times best-seller, The First Family Detail, award-winning investigative reporter Ronald Kessler revealed that "Biden has a habit of swimming in his pool nude. Female Secret Service agents find that offensive." He added, "Because of Biden's lack of consideration as evidenced by that habit and his refusal to give agents advance notice of his trips back home, being assigned to his detail is considered the second worst assignment in the Secret Service after being assigned to protect Hillary Clinton." [snip] "Biden likes to swim nude both at his Vice President's residence in Washington and also at his home in Wilmington which he goes back to several times a week … and this offends female Secret Service agents," he told Fox News's Sean Hannity. "They signed up to take a bullet for the President as you said but they didn't sign up to — they certainly didn't sign up to see Biden naked. It is offensive, it's abusive."

Like father, like son? And keep in mind Biden's inability to keep his hands off little girls. Even if that public fondling is the worst that Biden does, it's highly inappropriate and an unconscionable violation of the girls' personal space.

I won't be surprised if the next revelations show that the Chinese set up Hunter in an underage honey trap and that Joe Biden knew. And no, I have no advance knowledge. That's just a guess based on the pattern so far about the information on that hard drive.