How to get a head start on preparing for post-election civil unrest

Only fourteen days until America's watershed election. Some of you may be concerned that your family has not made adequate preparations for the probable civil unrest ahead. Not to worry: here are some bare-bones suggestion that will ensure that you and your loved ones will have the basics needed for some short-term supply chain shortages.

These are suggestions that I have personally purchased for my family and our extended family.

Shop for these items at three or four different stores. You don't want folks to notice two or three shopping carts overflowing with obvious prep supplies. It's time to stay under the radar.

Water is life. Have on hand two gallons of water a day per person for 14 days. Do this first.

Here are the "must have" items that you will need before November 3.

A two-month supply of your prescription medications and your over-the counter medications.

20 AA and 20 AAA batteries.

Two good flashlights per person plus extra batteries

20 Bic lighters.

25 candles.

Two portable radios plus extra batteries

3 rolls of Duck Tape

2 extra tarps.

200 feet of 550 lb. paracord.

An everyday carry knife for each person

A professional bleed/trauma first aid kit

2–3 bottles unscented household bleach

This week, fill up your vehicles with gas, and don't let them go under three fourths full. Check the spare tire and buy a couple quarts of oil. Also fill up your propane tanks.

Check to see that your cell phones' OS and your cell phone apps are updated.

Make two copies of all your important documents and send the copies to family or friends out of state for safekeeping.

For this food section, I have attempted to generally balance the total calories — 50% carbs, 30% protein, and 20% fats. Your mileage may vary. Buy items that you like to eat already; avoid items that you have never tried.

Rice: 25 pounds total

Dried Black Beans: 1- 4- or 5-pound bag

Dried Pinto Beans: 1- 4- or 5-pound bag

Dried Garbanzo Beans: 1- 4- or 5-pound bag

Dried Kidney Beans: 1- 4- or 5-pound bag

Dried Lentils: 1- 4- or 5-pound bag

All Purpose Flour (unbleached): 1- 10-pound bag per person

Yeast: 2 ounces per person

Rolled Oats: 10 pounds

Corn Bread Mix: 4 packages

Muffin Mix: 4 packages

Canned Tuna: 60 oz. total

Canned Pink Salmon: 36 oz. total

Spam or Beef Stew: 12 cans

Chili and Beans: 12 cans

Powdered Milk: 4 cups reconstituted per day per person

Powdered Hot Cocoa Mix: 2 cups reconstituted per day per person

Olive Oil: 1- 51 oz. bottle

Canola Oil: 1- 48 oz. bottle

Mayonnaise: 2- 20 oz. jars

Peanut Butter: 2- 48 oz. jars

Jam/Jelly/Honey: 3–4 large jars

Salt: 1- 26 oz. Morton Salt

Brown Sugar: 1- 32 oz. envelope

White Sugar: 1- 4- or 5-pound bag

Assorted Nuts: 1- 2.5 pound jar

Families will need to supplement this list with fresh protein, fresh vegetables, and fresh fruit as available. You could also add canned fruit, canned vegetables, coffee, tea, crackers, coffee creamer, condiments, chocolate, and spices to this shopping list, budget willing. With the above items you can bake bread, make tortillas with rice and beans, PB&Js and tuna sandwiches, and have some milk with every meal.

If there is only minor civil unrest, and the post-election transition is a relatively smooth process, you may choose to keep these food items for an additional six months as insurance against earthquakes or floods. You may then decide to either slowly incorporate them into your weekly menus or donate some of these items to your local food bank.

"A journey of a thousand miles begins with having enough water in your canteen..."