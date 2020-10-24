How NPR covers for Joe Biden

President Trump has rightfully called for defunding NPR. If he prevails in the upcoming election, I hope he does just that, or at least institutes reforms to root out leftist -- sometimes even anti-America -- bias. Privately held radio stations are unfairly disadvantaged vis-a-vis NPR and ought to raise hell about it. Such stations have to sink or swim by whether they provide programming that attracts enough listeners to sell advertising to pay the bills.

A prime and very recent example of NPR's bias is its refusal to cover the Hunter Biden story. NPR's managing news editor, Terence Samuels, issued a statement about it saying "We don't want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don't want to waste the listener's and reader's time of stories that are just pure distractions."

In other words: We're for Joe Biden and are doing his bidding. If you're a Trump voter, go away; we don't care whether you tune in.

Granted, it’s difficult to keep up with and cover all the schemes and players in Joe Biden's influence-peddling rackets. Some of them are rather complicated. When Joe Biden said during Thursday's debate that "I've not taken a penny from any country. Ever. Ever. Ever." I don't doubt that, actually. Joe's a little slow these days, but he's no dummy when it comes to graft. Accepting direct payments from another country would be stupid. That's what bagmen and middlemen and go-betweens are for (son Hunter and brother Jim, for example).

To Samuels, his cohorts at NPR, and others I recommend this recently issued Senate report as a primer:

Hunter Biden was paid as much as $50,000 per month to serve on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company with a corrupt owner, while his father was the public face of the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy. But Burisma was not the only example of Hunter Biden seeking to monetize his family name. During the course of our investigation, Chairman Grassley and Chairman Johnson uncovered additional examples of Hunter Biden, other family members, and their business associates pursuing financial arrangements with foreign nationals in various parts of the world. The Treasury records acquired by the Chairmen show potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals. In particular, these documents show that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars from foreign sources as a result of business relationships that he built during the period when his father was vice president of the United States and after. In addition to providing new and descriptive details about the nature, origin and extent of payments from Burisma Holdings to Hunter Biden, the documents acquired by the Committees also shed light on a much broader array of questionable financial transactions involving Hunter Biden, other members of the Biden family, and their associations with foreign nationals. These foreign nationals have questionable backgrounds that have been identified as being consistent with a range of criminal activities, including but not limited to organized prostitution and/or human trafficking, money laundering, fraud, and embezzlement.

And lest NPR reporters and listeners (and readers) retort that the Senate report is too biased, I highly recommend the following two in-depth pieces by fellow members of the Fourth Estate:

1. From ProPublica: “The Benefits of Being Joe Biden’s Brother: Jim Biden has been at his brother’s side at nearly every critical junction in Joe’s life. He’s also repeatedly tapped into Joe’s political network for help with his finances, and used Joe’s fame to promote his business ventures.”

and

2. From Politco: “Biden Inc.: Over his decades in office, ‘Middle-Class Joe’s’ family fortunes have closely tracked his political career.”

As damning as these reports are, they’re only a sampling and all three were drafted before the Hunter Biden computer contents were discovered, some of which apparently include direct references to Joe Biden sharing in the wealth.

