How is it possible for people with so much power to be so ignorant?

During the last debate, Joe Biden attacked President Trump because 545 children who were separated from adults at the border after entering illegally haven’t been reunited with their parents. Trump explained, accurately, that many of these children did not arrive with their parents. Instead, they were trafficked across the border by cartels and coyotes, making reuniting them difficult. On the left, many “deep thinkers” went insane, either because they believed Trump was talking about actual animals or because they thought he was making a bizarre racial slur.

Those who believe in a secure border have long known that a porous border is a godsend for criminals. The mainstream media will discuss drug trafficking because it often affects their base. They’re more hostile to discussing murderers and rapists who sneak in because that means confirming that Trump was correct when he said that Mexico wasn’t sending America her best people.

And what the media really don’t want to talk about is human trafficking. According to an article from 2016, when Trump swore to get control over the border,

It is estimated that 17,000 to 19,0001 foreign nationals are trafficked into the United States each year. Trafficking is the recruitment and possible transport of persons within or across boundaries by force, fraud, or deception for the purpose of exploiting them economically. Victims are lured with false promises of good jobs and better lives, and then forced to work under brutal and inhuman conditions. Victims of trafficking are exploited for purposes of commercial sex, including prostitution, stripping, pornography live-sex shows and other acts. However, trafficking also takes place as labor exploitation, including domestic servitude, sweatshop factories, agricultural work and more. After drug dealing, human trafficking is tied with the illegal arms industry as the second largest criminal industry in the world today, and it is the fastest growing.

Very often, traffickers use children as cover to get into America:

Sometimes, children travel to our border with their parents or with another adult in their family or from their village. We were told that some children are being "rented" by smugglers to help adult males easily cross the border and remain in the United States for years while they await their hearing. Children continue to be abandoned, abused or face severe conditions once their purpose is served.

Human & drug traffickers have long used children as pawns in the illegal immigration schemes that occur at our borders. Many children from other countries are abducted or loaned for "parents" to illegally enter & to fade into American communities. https://t.co/lanzGQ5eyz — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 23, 2020

Parents are often complicit in this, not because they want their children to become sex or economic slaves, but because they believe that their children will still have a better life in America. That’s the reality behind Biden’s accusation. As even ABC reported, the truth is quite different:

“The simple fact is this: after contact has been made with the parents to reunite them with their children, many parents have refused,” [Chad] Jennings [a DHS spokesperson] said in a statement provided to ABC News. “In the current litigation, for example, out of the parents of 485 children whom Plaintiffs’ counsel has been able to contact, they have yet to identify a single family that wants their child reunited with them in their country of origin. The result is that the children remain in the U.S. while the parents remain in their home country.”

So, Biden lied and Trump spoke correctly about the horrors of child trafficking by cartels and “coyotes” – the slang for those people who, for profit, bring illegal aliens across the border. And it was that slang word that revealed an explosion of leftist stupidity – noteworthy because these are people who want a completely porous border and apparently have no notion of the cruelty associated with it.

Dar’shun Kendrick is a Biden supporter, a lawyer, and a Georgia State Representative:

Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can't find their parents for came over through "cartels and coyotes"?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?! Lord-----stop talking. #FinalDebate — Dar'shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) October 23, 2020

Then there’s David Hogg, a Harvard student, and anti-gun activist, with 1 million followers:

Imagine calling the immigrant parents that bring their children to the United States for a better life “Coyotes”



The level of xenophobia is sickening. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) October 23, 2020

Hogg tried to dance around it later – I know what it means but it’s still racist – but it was too late. His ignorance was totally on display. Other blue checks were just as ignorant about a subject as to which they have very strong opinions:

Sophia Narwitz caught a few more people in the act:

Tonight on blue checkmark twitter, they don’t know what coyotes are.



(This isn’t even half of all I found 🥴) pic.twitter.com/Jsh57jSBb1 — Sophia Narwitz (@SophNar0747) October 23, 2020

Those who have gained power within our ruling class are not smart. They’re just loud and pushy.

Image: A coyote on a bus. YouTube screengrab.