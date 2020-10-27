How can any Democrat call Joe Biden the 'moral' candidate with a straight face?

For four years, we have listened to liberals attack Donald Trump for every word uttered, tweet sent, and policy implemented, no matter the substance. With complete indifference if not outright disdain for every accomplishment from Middle East peace to a record-breaking economy, Trump can do no right in the eyes of liberals. And in addition to his physical appearance and strong personality, many of them complain about his lack of morals. With a straight face, liberals tell you they are voting for Biden to bring morality back to the White House.

This is truly one of the fascinating aspects of Trump Derangement Syndrome. These same individuals cheered on eight years of an Obama/Biden administration that abused all aspects of the Executive Branch's authority to push through their agenda, quash and silence dissent by individuals and organizations with whom they disagreed, and undermine the smooth transition of power for their successors. Their methods included weaponizing the alphabet city of agencies including the FBI, CIA, NSA, IRS, CFPB, DOE, and DOJ; spying on their enemies; and framing and prosecuting innocent people, from the Benghazi filmmaker to Michael Flynn. But please, let's bring back this morality.

The list of Obama/Biden scandals is lengthy. It includes the Fast and Furious gun-running fiasco, which resulted in lost American lives (for which Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress); spying on journalists, including AP and Fox News reporters; weaponizing the IRS to selectively target conservative groups; the Benghazi tragedy resulting in the death of Americans, including a U.S. ambassador, together with the accompanying lies in its aftermath; Hillary Clinton's secret server; the NSA spying scandal; the Bowe Bergdahl prisoner swap; the Iran nuclear deal passed with lies and the use of the "media echo chamber"; the V.A. scandal; and the use of a government shutdown to hurt Americans — to name a few.

The biggest scandal is the way that the Obama/Biden administration used the Deep State, including the FBI and NSA, to attempt to bring down Trump. Never, in the history of our country, has a sitting president prevented a smooth transition of power for his successor in the hopes of seeing him impeached, prevented from governing efficiently and effectively, and embarrassed on the world stage, the cost to the country be damned. Some morality.

Obama/Biden also enacted legislation that was not supported by more than half of the country while lying about it. Not one Republican voted for Obamacare. Nancy Pelosi declared that it needed to be passed in order for the American people to learn what was in it. Obama lied and promised that we could keep our insurance and our doctors. Millions of Americans lost both.

The Iran nuclear deal was as much of a fiasco as the ACA, with Ben Rhodes proudly declaring that their lies to the American public were being promoted through a media echo chamber, where reporters just repeated what the administration told them. The JCPOA would have never passed as a treaty in Congress, so Obama just went ahead with it anyway. He proudly declared that he would use his pen and his phone to govern if he was not successful in bullying Congress into submission, and that is exactly what he did.

Liberals now want to go back to those days by electing the second-in-command during those eight years, who we're now learning is possibly more corrupt than Hillary Clinton. While we do not have all of the details of what Biden knew and how extensively he was involved with his family's abuse of his political power, we do know that Biden has been a pathological liar (and plagiarist) his entire career and that we cannot trust a word out of his mouth. Yet the Hunter Biden emails, substantiated by no fewer than three individuals to date, are just noise to be ignored, lest the Democrats' "moral" guy lose to that horrible oaf occupying the White House.

What is astonishing is how easily Trump-haters overlook in Biden the exact traits they say they hate about Trump. We need morality back in the White House, yet Trump-haters are praying for a guy who lies and is corrupt, making millions from foreign entities while in and out of office. They fantasize that Trump is in bed with Putin and ignore that Biden is actually very well likely in bed with Xi and other foreign leaders whom his son has been conducting business with under the auspices of the Biden family name.

Trump-haters claim he's a racist who supports white supremacists, yet Biden continually makes racist comments, was even accused by his running mate of being a racist, and has supported and praised racists (and anti-Semites) for decades. They demand that Trump denounce white supremacists and neo-Nazis, which he has done over and over again, but have no problem when Biden refuses to denounce Antifa.

The hypocrisy abounds. Christine Blasey Ford, who had not one witness to back her story up, was to be believed during the Kavanaugh hearings, yet Tara Reade, who accused Biden of sexual assault and who had witnesses that support her story, is a liar not to be believed.

Trump-haters dislike Trump so much that they are willing to trade a booming and deregulated economy, lower taxes, energy independence, rewritten trade agreements, law and order, a stronger military, peace in the Middle East, patriotism, and so many positive Trump policies and sentiments for a corrupt old man who is surrounded by socialists, leeches, and America-haters because he's supposedly moral. But we know he is not, so do Trump-haters lie to themselves or just to the rest of us about morality?

Put aside how utterly incompetent Biden is, how he suffers from serious mental decline, how his foreign policy decisions have been wrong for four decades, how he has no real accomplishment that stands out in his 47 years in public life other than winning elections (and lining his pockets and those of his family), and how he will irreversibly transform the country if he wins and the Democrats win the Senate. Put aside how he strokes young girls while smelling their hair and whispering sweet nothings into their ears; how he berates voters, calling them ludicrous names like "lying dog-faced pony soldier"; and how he can't remember if he's running for the presidency or Senate or which state he's in.

How do his supporters say with a straight face that they're voting for Biden to bring morality back to Washington? That is simply an absurd statement, and Biden voters deserve what they get if he wins. Unfortunately, the rest of us will be stuck paying a steep price — literally — for their ignorant belief that they're bringing morality back with Joe Biden.

