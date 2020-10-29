Hillary’s back … and planning the Dems’ revenge

Almost 4 years of stewing in bitter anger has not softened the edges on Hillary Clinton. Retreating to long walks in the woods and the comforts of Chardonnay has done nothing to mellow her out. On the contrary, with her plastic surgery falling apart, her cackle as robust as ever (a model for Kamala Harris), and her voice still able to strip paint, newly available video of her interview yesterday on Sirius/XM is the perfect warmup for Halloween this weekend

YouTube screengrab.

If you dare, 4-plus minutes of video is embedded below, in which she plans on “moving quickly” following the election victory she anticipates, on “the courts” and “ everything, election reform, climate change, COVID relief, expanding healthcare, everything that we care about.”

Amusingly, she manages to forget that Joe Biden is the Dems’ candidate:

“But, you know, I’ve told the Obama campaign, I mean, the Obama — I’ve told the Biden campaign and the Biden transition, that they’re going to have to move really fast because let’s assume we take back the Senate.”

Hat tip: Citizen Free Press