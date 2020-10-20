Gretchen Whitmer admits it: No release from lockdown without a vote for Joe Biden

For the past 200 days, Democratic governors have been commanding their states to go on lockdown, and ordering nursing homes to be seeded with COVID patients.

The result has been the twin disaster of broken economies and high COVID death tolls, way out of proportion to the rest of the country. And incredibly, they're blaming President Trump for all of the bad consequences of their own acts, and reaping big political hay from it.

They do all the harm, Trump gets all the blame, they take all the glory.

What power-mad leftist wouldn't want a heads-I-win, tails-you-lose setup like that? Torture your state, blame Trump, win big.

So it's natural to expect that the worst of them might just keep holding their states on lockdown as a hostage act, at least until election day, to beat their citizens into submission. After that, the mask can come off.

Far-left Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, though, didn't want to wait.

According to Red State:

Whitmer told host Chuck Todd that lockdowns and COVID restrictions can end, if Americans just vote for Joe Biden. The governor, who has become one of the faces of hypocritical lockdowns for the Left over the last few months, insinuated that Trump doesn’t care that 220,000 people have died so far from COVID, and that 8 million positive COVID tests have been logged so far.

...and...

She also insinuated that the real victims of the lockdowns are the heroes who are staying closed and staying home indefinitely, and that Trump and anyone who wants to get back to living their American lives are, in fact, inciting violence. “Every moment that we are not focused on the fact that there are 220,000 Americans who have died from this virus is good for him. So in that sense, as he incites additional violence against people who are just trying to save one another’s lives. It’s good for him. And that’s why I don’t want to talk about him endangering public servants lives. I want to talk about what he hasn’t done and that’s his job. The Trump virus response is the worst in the globe. I mean in the world, it’s the worst 8 million people have been have contracted covid-19, 220000 dead. We’ve got people in food pantry line who never would have imagined that they be there and no light on the horizon because our numbers keep going up.”

The mask is off. The secret slips out. She's been holding them hostage all along. Facts, or even taking care of her own tax base, don't mean a thing to her. Who needs a tax base when you've got Joe Biden in a position of power?

It's utterly surreal. She falsely claims the "The Trump Virus response" is the "worst in the globe" and pay no attention to Trump's ramped up PPE production, his dispatch of Naval hospital ships to hard-hit cities, his shutdown of travel from China, his warp-speed effort to develop a vaccine, his freeing of experimental treatments for the desperate, and other swift-acting, and serious crisis management manuevers. Whitmer, by contrast, has seeded the nursing homes with COVID patients, created conditions for brutal vicious beatings of nursing home patients with mental health patients (which happened), and micromanaged her state's lockdown (a prison term) on the entire state, banning even the sale of garden seeds and isolating in one's remote beach cabin, despite the majority of COVID deaths occurring in nursing homes in Democrat-run and Democrat-mismanaged Detroit.

To top it off, she expressed ingratitude when President Trump saved her from a BLM-linked anti-police group's kidnap conspiracy, and had a husband who attempted to jump the queue to ensure that he could evade COVID restrictions ahead of people waiting in line.

Bottom line here, she's holding her state hostage. No Biden, no end to lockdown. This is someone who ought to be impeached from office and swiftly thrown out.

