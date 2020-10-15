Big Tech goes full Pravda on New York Post's Hunter Biden sleaze scoop

Big Tech has gone full Pravda in censoring a huge New York Post scoop that exposed incriminating emails from Hunter Biden, revealing his own and Joe Biden's dealings with Ukraine.

Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday limited users from sharing links to this story on social media, claiming that the story was unverified and "potentially harmful."

Jack Dorsey of Twitter later released this statement:

"Our communication around our actions on the [New York Post] article was not great," admitted Dorsey. "And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we're blocking: unacceptable."

"Not great" is an understatement. Twitter (and Facebook) engaged in bona fide censorship in an attempt to limit the exposure of the Post story. Did you get that? Big Tech carried out censorship of a major news story that could have huge consequences for the 2020 election. (Update: Twitter is still suppressing the tweet. —ed)

What is this, China? Is this the old Soviet Union?

Only Fox News and conservative websites are carrying stories of this revelation. I checked the websites of CBS and ABC while writing this piece to see if their reporters were on the story. Zilch point nothing. NBC tried to twist the story into Trump desperation with this headline: "Trump hits Biden over unverified report on his son Hunter."

Big Tech began this election season using various types of censorship like shadow-banning and selective shutdowns of "influencers" to limit the amount of information unfavorable to Democrats and Joe Biden and favorable to President Trump. Social media–users grumbled, and the media ignored these instances of censorship, so long as it hurt Trump. There can be no doubt by anyone paying attention of an alliance among the honchos of social media and the news media. Both entities form what I like to call the ministry of disinformation. They are united propagandists for the advancement of the leftist agenda.

This is scary stuff, folks. What were once benign social media platforms have turned into hyper-partisan gatekeepers whose only goals are to dumb down what the American public can read and keep them in the dark politically. There's an old saying: if a tree falls in the forest and no one hears it, does it make it sound? Let's apply this to our modern culture: if a major event occurs and the media refuse to cover it, is it still news? What will be answered over the next couple of days is whether this story will gain legs despite the efforts of the ministry of disinformation to repress it or ignore it.

What can you do? You can forward the New York Post story by text message or email. Send the story to as many like-minded friends, on-the-fence friends, and those friends who are voting Democrat because they dislike Trump's demeanor. You can also starve the beast by making the decision to stop watching the so-called news and frequenting social media. Both halves of the ministry of disinformation have become harmful to Americans. It is this writer's hope that after Trump's landslide victory, one of his first orders of business will be spearheading the charge to break up these social media monopolies.

Dex Bahr is the author of the book No Christian Man is an Island. He is a freelance writer.

Image credit: Screen shot from New York Post via shareable YouTube video.