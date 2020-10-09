Biden-Harris ticket refuses to deny court-packing plans

Joe Biden flatly refuses to answer the question of if he will engage in “court-packing,” adding more seats to the Supreme Court to benefit Democrats a ̀la Franklin Roosevelt’s failed 1937 proposal. (FDR’s unconstitutional attempt to pack the court to help pave the way for his “New Deal” expansion of federal control over the American economy was ultimately voted down in the Senate by a vote of 70 to 22.) Kamala Harris refused to answer the same question in her recent debate with Vice President Pence.

Biden refused to answer that question yet again the day after the vice presidential debate, replying: “Now, look, I know it’s a great question, and y’all — and I don’t blame you for asking it. But you know the moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that.” While in Arizona campaigning with Harris, he said, of the American people, “They’ll know my opinion on court-packing when the election is over.”

Not a shining example of transparency. Democrats love telling people that they will have to wait until after it’s too late to prevent something from happening before they have enough information to decide if they want it to happen or not. Do you recall Speaker Pelosi’s famous remark about the passage of Obamacare? “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what’s in it?”

It is beyond stupefying and pathetic that the mainstream media continuously allow Democrats to get away with giving American voters the figurative finger like this. Shameful doesn’t cut it. Neither does dereliction of duty.

Try to imagine President Trump saying he won’t answer a question on whether he plans to overturn the Emancipation Proclamation and repeal the 13th Amendment until after the election is over. I’m guessing the media might run with that one for a while.

On matters of import, in a democracy, it is kind of important that voters know what candidates plan to do if elected…before they are elected. Otherwise, the entire exercise is a pointless sham. Reporters demand to know Trump’s blood oxygen level at every hour of the day and night, and how many cheeseburgers he’s consumed in the past month, yet are utterly sanguine when Democratic candidates for the highest office in the land refuse to answer the most basic policy questions.

So, sadly, we can look forward to Joe Biden telling reporters: Now, look, I know it’s a great question, and y’all — and I don’t blame you for asking it. But you know the moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that. The American people will know if I plan to ban motorized travel/legalize bestiality/invade Canada (or fill the blank here) when the election is over.

Image credit: Frank Kovalchek, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0