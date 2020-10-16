Biden/Harris: Muslim American voices matter

On July 20, Joe Biden spoke on video to the Million Muslim Votes Summit during which he promised to “end the Muslim ban on day one; day one.” Biden was referring to the Trump administration’s policy, based on national security considerations, of banning entry to the U.S. of citizens of a limited number of Muslim countries that harbor terrorists and/or support terrorism. Biden made this promise notwithstanding the national security implications and despite the Supreme Court’s decision upholding the constitutionality of Trump’s policy.

Pandering to his Muslim audience, Biden quoted from a hadith from the “Prophet Mohammed” as he pronounced that “Muslim American Voices Matter!” Interestingly, no one attacked Biden for making that non-politically correct comment since supposedly only Black Lives Matter in the U.S. today. Sadly, in the year 2020 when one suggests that all lives matter, blue lives matter, or any other lives matter, they are immediately cancelled by the social justice warriors in powerful positions across the Democrat portion of government, academia, the media and corporate America.

Lucky for Joe, savior of the Democrat Party, progressive far-leftists, and Muslim anti-Semites, he was given a pass for elevating Muslims Americans to a stature previously preserved solely for blacks. Apparently however, the rest of us, including the American Jewish community, remain relegated to being labeled racists, white supremacists, and Islamophobes undeserving of having our lives matter.

Shortly after Biden’s remarks at the Summit, Voice of America’s Urdu language service released a pro-Biden video advertisement that has recently resurfaced.

“I’ll be a president who seeks out and listens to and incorporates the ideas and concerns of Muslim Americans on every day issues that matter most to our communities. That will include having Muslim-American voices as part of my administration.”

The get-out-the-vote message includes clips of Biden promising that “I’ll be a president who seeks out and listens to and incorporates the ideas and concerns of Muslim Americans on every day issues that matter most to our communities. That will include having Muslim-American voices as part of my administration.” No surprise there since that would be in keeping with his partner-in-crime, Barack Obama, who grew up on the teachings of the hadith, enjoyed quoting from the Koran himself, and welcomed the Muslim Brotherhood into his White House all while inserting daylight into the U.S./Israel relationship and empowering the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, aiding Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon.

Biden has consistently promised to rejoin the JCPOA, the Iran nuclear deal, from which President Trump wisely withdrew. While Trump’s Middle East policies and strong support of Israel led to the Abraham Accords pursuant to which the UAE and Bahrain have established peace and normalization agreements with Israel – the first time Arab countries have done so since 1994 – with additional Gulf Arab states likely following suit in the near future, Biden’s foreign policy mistakes over the course of four decades are well known. As former Obama Secretary of Defense, Robert Gates, noted in his memoir and has repeated, Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

So what makes Americans think that the second-in-command of an administration that embraced Iran’s terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American mullahs while turning his back on Israel will not continue where Obama left off – with the dangerously anti-Israel U.N. Resolution 2334 which in an unprecedented move, the Obama/Biden administration refused to veto. You know what they say about the definition of insanity.

The VOA pro-Biden ad also promises Muslim Americans that “2020 is our year” and plays “we got the power” while displaying images of Muslim anti-Semites including Congresswomen Omar and Tlaib and Bernie Sanders surrogate and well-known anti-Semite Linda Sarsour.

To be clear, these wretched, hate-filled women, embraced by the Democrat Party, are being elevated by the likes of Nancy Pelosi (who even endorsed them in their campaigns for re-election) as well as other party leaders including Biden and Sanders. I have written about the Democrats’ Israel problem but it’s clear that as the “Squad” grows (Elliot Engel, will be replaced by a radical socialist for example), these haters will become the face of Democrats in the coming years.

Biden not only appeared on a conference call with the Farrakhan, BDS-supporting Sarsour over the summer where he rallied against “Islamicphobia” (a typical Biden gaffe) and lamented that he wished “we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith,” he allowed Sarsour to speak at the Democratic National Convention. After denouncing Sarsour’s hateful remarks after the convention, he cowardly walked that back and apologized to Muslim Democrats lest he lose the radical Muslim vote. As Sarsour stated, “The Democratic Party needs me and the communities that I come from more than we need them.”

Biden certainly is not a man of principles but again, this is not surprising since Democratic presidential nominee Obama pulled a similar stunt in 2008 promising the 15,000 Jews in attendance at the AIPAC Policy Conference that Jerusalem would remain undivided only to reverse course immediately thereafter in the face of Palestinian criticism. And we know what he wrought on Israel during the next eight years. Say what you will about Trump but he keeps his promises and he never apologizes for the truth. Beware of those who do.

The obsession with Muslim Americans on the left is misguided at best, but more likely a disingenuous campaign tactic. On the Sarsour conference call Biden repeated the propaganda that “Under [the Trump] administration, we’ve seen an unconscionable, an unconscionable rise in Islamicphobia and incidents including kids being bullied in schools and hate crimes in our communities.” This is a lie – FBI hate crime statistics for years reflect that Jews by far suffer from the greatest number of hate-crimes in the U.S. I have yet to hear Biden emphatically denounce the actual bullying and hate crimes in that community.

In fact, in yet one more virtue signaling stunt, Biden recently met with the father of Jacob Blake killed in Kenosha, Wisconsin, despite the fact that Blake posted numerous anti-Semitic posts on Facebook while praising Farrakhan. And I have yet to hear Biden denounce the anti-Semitism in the BLM movement and pervasive across the protests roiling our streets, instead giving it a front and center platform at the DNC. He furthermore refuses to recognize Antifa and its hate as a danger to the country let alone denounce its violence.

We always hear about Trump’s white supremacist supporters – supporters he denounces over and over again – and yet when Biden actually embraces, appears with, and promotes racists, radio silence from the left and within the ranks of the Democrat Party who do the same. We also never hear praise from anyone on the left for Trump keeping every single one of his campaign promises including all of those pertaining to Israel and fighting anti-Semitism and yet when Biden (and Obama) flip flop on faux promises, they get a complete pass from the left and Jewish Americans.

Lest anyone think that Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris will be any better, she too panders to and embraces the Muslim community without hesitation. The Zionist Organization of America recently called on Harris to denounce the Council on American-Islamic Relations, an organization she endorsed in prior years. Notwithstanding the fact that CAIR was an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation trial, one of the country’s largest terrorism-funding cases, Harris, “expressed her gratitude and admiration for [CAIR’s] tireless work to promote peace, justice, and mutual understanding.”

As ZOA pointed out, “according to CAIR’s California Chapter’s 2020 voting guide, Harris voted in-line with CAIR’s positions on nine of ten legislative items highlighted in the guide” and “according to a profile on Harris at ivoterguide.com, CAIR rated Harris at 100% for 2017-2018. Harris supports reentering the JCPOA, voted no on anti-BDS legislation, and refused to denounce Omar’s anti-Semitism feigning concern that doing so “may put her at risk.”

Couple Harris’s record as the most progressive Senator in Congress with her embrace of radical Muslim haters and anti-Semites, add to that a man who’s spent months pandering to that same community and stood by Obama’s eight years of demonization of Israel and we have a problem for American Jews and the U.S./Israel relationship. But hey, in the minds of the Democrats embracing the Biden/Harris ticket, Black Lives Matter and Muslim American Voices Matter, the rest of us, not so much. If Biden wins, no one should be surprised when the policies emanating from his administration reflect that from education and the economy to foreign policy and law enforcement. Heaven help us all if that happens.