Another young Republican has another phenomenal campaign video

Twenty twenty has introduced several dynamic young Republican candidates who use eye-catching, powerful campaign videos to challenge incumbent Democrats. Joe E. Collins III, a naval veteran from South Los Angeles, is the latest entrant in this category. He's running as a Republican and challenging Rep. Maxine Waters, who's spent 44 years enriching herself while her constituents live in the slums of South L.A. (AKA California's 43rd Congressional District).

Collins opens his video by standing in front of Maxine Waters's beautiful Southern California mansion, worth a hefty $6 million. It's not in her district, though. Her district is South L.A., one of the poorest and most violent communities in America.

And then Collins does what the young candidates now do in their videos: he walks. That's what's so different about the new videos. In old campaign videos, the candidate is static. He might be shown in different vignettes (shaking hands with constituents, hugging his family, barbecuing something), but there is no dynamism. In the new videos, these young candidates are on the move.

In his video, after showing Waters's mansion, Collins walks the streets of South L.A., showing the home in which he grew up (and where he almost died in a drive-by shooting) and talking about the dire statistics in his community:

Just this year, deadly crime spiked 15% in South L.A., much of it due to gang activity. The homicide rate in south L.A. has shot up by 53%. South L.A. has the highest poverty rate in the city, with a crippling 43% of its residents living below the poverty line. Meanwhile, L.A. County has a homeless population of over 40,000 people. Homelessness rates have increased by 264% since 2009.

Waters, says Collins, has abandoned the district. She needs the district's votes but doesn't care about its residents. Collins says that he can do better:

Do you know where I am?

Maxine Waters’ $6 Million Mansion.



Do you know where I’m NOT?

Her District.



Mansion Maxine Waters doesn’t live in her District — I do.



My name is Joe Collins and I’m running for Congress against Maxine Waters.



Help Me WIN: https://t.co/K4OcfhUR0E pic.twitter.com/GgnmvSWSq9 — Joe E. Collins III For Congress CA-43 (@joecollins43rd) October 10, 2020

Kimberly Klacik, who's running against Rep. Kweisi Mfume in Baltimore (for Rep. Elijah Cummings's old seat), also exploded on the scene with a dynamic video that saw her walking through Baltimore's once beautiful 19th-century neighborhoods, now reduced to squalor after decades of Democrat control:

Democrats don’t want you to see this.



They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat run cities.



That’s why I’m running for Congress

Because All Black Lives Matter

Baltimore Matters

And black people don’t have to vote Democrat

Help us win https://t.co/CSOjc9aQlS pic.twitter.com/XnEDTaDDIG — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) August 17, 2020

Then Klacik did the impossible. She followed that first video with one that's even better:

Tens of millions of you have shared the struggle of black people in Baltimore. You cared about our black lives more than our own leaders.



They have done nothing for us.

Now they can’t hide.

We are the change.



Please support our movement:https://t.co/8yLL5VmMSU pic.twitter.com/1sGyqXHpzt — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 20, 2020

In their campaign videos, Klacik and Collins walk with seriousness and purpose through the districts they want to represent. Meanwhile, two other young Republican candidates have taken a more lighthearted approach to their walks. Sean Parnell and Alek Skarlatos, both of whom are decorated veterans, walk through smaller spaces, interacting with people and objects as each attacks his incumbent Democrat opponent for consistently failing his constituents.

Sean Parnell is a decorated combat veteran running against Rep. Connor Lamb, a hardcore leftist Democrat. Parnell's video spoofs the Dollar Shave Club, so he mixes humor with serious political points. The ad makes you laugh but also brings you face to face with important political issues affecting people in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District:

Alek Skarlatos, who served in the U.S. Army National Guard, became famous when he and two friends stopped a terrorist attack on a train bound for Paris. He's now challenging Pete DeFazio, another reliable hard-left vote in the House, for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. As with the other amazing Republican young guns, Skarlatos has a creative, dynamic ad that contrasts him with his tired, old, leftist opponent:

Skarlatos also has a more traditional campaign ad because part of his appeal is that he saved dozens, or even hundreds of lives in France, something contrasted with DeFazio's hoary leftist politics:

When I grew up, the Democrats were the party of youth. Republicans were tired, old white-shoe country club types. In 2020, that's been flipped on its head.

Democrats are old and decrepit. They're Joe Biden, hiding in his basement, and an increasingly weird Nancy Pelosi, whose painted eyebrows climb ever higher on her face. For Americans outside the big cities, the few young Democrats are socialists who hate America, hate capitalism, and hate white people, and who have policies that will destroy all the things they hate.

As these campaign ads demonstrate, the youth, energy, and ideas are all on the Republican side. Let's hope these qualities power some or all of them into D.C. to make a difference.

