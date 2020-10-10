A must-watch Tucker Carlson segment tackles court-packing

It’s likely that many people, when they hear the phrase “packing the Supreme Court,” mentally check out because they think it refers to some arcane procedural issue that really doesn’t matter. The truth is that the Democrats’ ill-concealed plan to pack the Supreme Court is the most critical issue of this election. If the Democrats succeed with adding new justices to the Supreme Court, they will also have succeeded in doing away with our carefully balanced constitutional government. Instead, radical leftists will govern American unopposed.

On Friday, Tucker Carlson opened his show with a segment about the peculiar fact that Joe Biden, a liar’s liar, is not even bothering to lie about packing the Supreme Court. His bizarre non-answers essentially say that the topic is way too important for people to know about before they vote. Committed leftists understand these words to be a blaring siren forecasting court-packing if Democrats gain control of the White House and Congress:

Carlson clarifies that a Supreme Court that is made big enough to have an overwhelming and permanent activist majority is simply another legislature. The only difference is that this is a legislature that the people haven’t elected and that has members who serve for life.

The Founders created a carefully balanced three-part government – an executive, a legislature, and a judiciary – with each branch of the government jealously guarding its powers and acting as a brake on another branch’s potential power grab. With court-packing, though, that’s out the window. A Democrat legislature and a politically-packed court will be a tag team, with the former passing whatever legislation it wants, and the Supreme Court approving it. The executive will be reduced to a rubber stamp on the legislation.

And what will this new, all-Democrat, all-the-time government do? It will silence traditional religions, which have a nasty habit of believing that marriage is between a man and a woman and that infant life begins in utero.

It will silence any speech challenging the government. We are already seeing how this works thanks to the Tech Tyrants, all of which are leftists. They are determined to squelch any speech that contradicts the leftist narrative.

It will seize all guns because the Second Amendment is a relic that they don’t even need to bother removing through the constitutional amendment process. Guns are bad. End of story.

And judging by how other leftist governments have operated, it will continue to allow lawlessness in the streets until there comes a point at which the citizenry demand martial law -- and it will oblige.

Having seen how readily Americans yielded to government mandates in 2020, you can also expect those mandates to continue. People will be told where to go and what to do. They’ll be shuffled hither and yon. Some will be put on cattle cars and taken to…. Oh, wait. Sorry, I probably got ahead of myself.

Or maybe I didn’t get ahead of myself. It can’t have escaped your observation that New York’s Governor Cuomo and Mayor De Blasio are very busy attacking the Jews in New York City. Conservative Jews are Trump supporters; therefore, they must be destroyed.

And no, this isn’t all paranoid raving. In March 2019, Kamala Harris, who most people assume will be the acting president even before she becomes the actual president, was open about her support for packing the Supreme Court:

After watching Mitch McConnell transform the judiciary over the past four years, liberals are demanding a bold response. And Democrats are listening. Sens. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand told POLITICO they would not rule out expanding the Supreme Court if elected president, showcasing a new level of interest in the Democratic field on an issue that has until recently remained on the fringes of debate. The surprising openness from White House hopefuls along with other prominent Senate Democrats to making sweeping changes — from adding seats to the high court to imposing term limits on judges and more — comes as the party is eager to chip away at the GOP’s growing advantage in the courts. “We are on the verge of a crisis of confidence in the Supreme Court,” Harris (D-Calif.) said. “We have to take this challenge head on, and everything is on the table to do that.”

Over the years, conservatives have gained seats on the Court playing by the rules. Leftists will take over the Court by cheating. That’s how it goes.

For Trump supporters, this is one more reason to vote for him. However, we still have work ahead of us, for we must help the undecideds understand that a vote for Biden and Harris is a vote to undo the Constitution and recreate Venezuela on the Potomac.

Image: Collage made using a Public Domain image of the Supreme Court justices in 2018.