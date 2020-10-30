﻿It's time to give Jack Dorsey a haircut and a shave

Watching a bit of Jack Dorsey's appearance before the U.S. Senate left me with a couple of conclusions:

First, Hollywood should contact Mr. Dorsey to play the role of Robinson Crusoe in their next film. Doesn't billionaire Jack Dorsey have $20 to get a haircut or shave before going public? At least Robinson Crusoe had been on an island for years.

Second, I am now more convinced than ever that Twitter and Facebook are in the tank for the Democrats. They are doing their part to defeat President Trump.

I agree with the New York Post:

For all their talk of “neutral platforms,” the Big Shots at Big Tech -- Twitter, Facebook and Google -- are running a protection racket. They figure they can dictate what Americans get to see and read, and what other media companies must do to reach the public via those platforms. It’s a clear threat to a healthy democracy -- and Congress has noticed. On Wednesday, the Senate launched a hearing to investigate “Big Tech’s bad behavior.”

Well, the New York Post understands that bad behavior, don't they?

About ten years ago, I welcomed Facebook and Twitter because it gave people like me an alternative to "Letters to the editor" or calling talk radio. It gave me a chance to reach like-minded people all over the world.

On one hand, social media has given all of us that opportunity. Regrettably, the people running these companies have decided to put their bias in display and restrict what you and I can read.

It's time to return Twitter and Facebook to what they are supposed to be, a forum where people can post or delete what they don't want to read. If not, then blow them up by taking away whatever legal protection they have.

Twitter and Facebook are now a threat to our democracy.

