November 1, 2020
35 Reasons why you must vote against the election of Joe Biden
On November 3rd, America stands on the precipice of a choice between liberty and tyranny. Americans must reject Joe Biden as their next president if they want America to remain America.
- A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for a man who believes America was never that good.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for energy dependency once again. The beneficiaries will be Iran, Russia, and Red China.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for the end of fracking and the loss of millions of jobs.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for continuous lockdowns and the economic collapse of our country.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for mob rule instead of law and order.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for defunding the police.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for a return to the disastrous Iranian nuclear deal.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for moving our American Embassy back from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.
- A vote for Biden is a return to funding the PLO and a return of the P.A. Authority office in New York.
- A vote for Biden is a return to appeasing the Mullahs in Iran and aiding Communist dictators throughout the world.
- A vote for Biden is a vote against the state of Israel and a vote for the return of the anti-Semitic policies that governed the Obama administration.
- A vote for Biden is a vote to stand with the Jew haters in Congress, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, AOC, and Ayanna Pressley.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for Chinese hegemony and global dominance. The Red Chinese are working against the election of President Trump.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for Cultural Marxism and continuous Marxist indoctrination in our schools and universities.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for the Red Chinese proxies, Antifa and Black Lives Matter, to continue their anarchy on American streets.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for the continuation of racial and class warfare stoked by identity politics.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for stacking the Supreme Court.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for adding two additional states, Puerto Rico and D.C.; thus, forever ensuring a Democrat Congressional majority as in California and ending the two party system.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for higher taxes.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for the Green New Deal.
- A vote for Biden is the end of Capitalism and the free market.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for a return to the Paris Climate Accords.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for the end of fossil fuel and life as we know it.
- A vote for Biden will see an increase in fuel prices, electricity, and the cost of living.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for an authoritative state and the expansion of the federal government.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for continuous censorship by Big Tech.
- A vote for Biden is a vote to erase our First Amendment.
- A vote for Biden is a vote to erase our Second Amendment. He and Kamala Harris have stated their support for gun confiscation.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for infanticide where abortions of full term babies will be permissible.
- A vote for Biden is a vote to erase the suburbs where the federal government will have control of local zoning.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for a man who along with his son Hunter are under investigation by the FBI for money laundering and selling access to his office.
- A vote for Biden is a vote for a known plagiarizer and liar.
- A vote for Biden is a vote against character.
- A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Socialism and the Socialist policies of Bernie Sanders adopted by the Democrat Party Platform.
- A vote for Biden is a vote against our Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and our Bill of Rights.
Graphic credit: Pufui Pc Pifpef I under the Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication.
