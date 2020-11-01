35 Reasons why you must vote against the election of Joe Biden

On November 3rd, America stands on the precipice of a choice between liberty and tyranny. Americans must reject Joe Biden as their next president if they want America to remain America.

A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for a man who believes America was never that good.

A vote for Biden is a vote for energy dependency once again. The beneficiaries will be Iran, Russia, and Red China.

A vote for Biden is a vote for the end of fracking and the loss of millions of jobs.

A vote for Biden is a vote for continuous lockdowns and the economic collapse of our country.

A vote for Biden is a vote for mob rule instead of law and order.

A vote for Biden is a vote for defunding the police.

A vote for Biden is a vote for a return to the disastrous Iranian nuclear deal.

A vote for Biden is a vote for moving our American Embassy back from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.

A vote for Biden is a return to funding the PLO and a return of the P.A. Authority office in New York.

A vote for Biden is a return to appeasing the Mullahs in Iran and aiding Communist dictators throughout the world.

A vote for Biden is a vote against the state of Israel and a vote for the return of the anti-Semitic policies that governed the Obama administration.

A vote for Biden is a vote to stand with the Jew haters in Congress, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, AOC, and Ayanna Pressley.

A vote for Biden is a vote for Chinese hegemony and global dominance. The Red Chinese are working against the election of President Trump.

A vote for Biden is a vote for Cultural Marxism and continuous Marxist indoctrination in our schools and universities.

A vote for Biden is a vote for the Red Chinese proxies, Antifa and Black Lives Matter, to continue their anarchy on American streets.

A vote for Biden is a vote for the continuation of racial and class warfare stoked by identity politics.

A vote for Biden is a vote for stacking the Supreme Court.

A vote for Biden is a vote for adding two additional states, Puerto Rico and D.C.; thus, forever ensuring a Democrat Congressional majority as in California and ending the two party system.

A vote for Biden is a vote for higher taxes.

A vote for Biden is a vote for the Green New Deal.

A vote for Biden is the end of Capitalism and the free market.

A vote for Biden is a vote for a return to the Paris Climate Accords.

A vote for Biden is a vote for the end of fossil fuel and life as we know it.

A vote for Biden will see an increase in fuel prices, electricity, and the cost of living.

A vote for Biden is a vote for an authoritative state and the expansion of the federal government.

A vote for Biden is a vote for continuous censorship by Big Tech.

A vote for Biden is a vote to erase our First Amendment.

A vote for Biden is a vote to erase our Second Amendment. He and Kamala Harris have stated their support for gun confiscation.

A vote for Biden is a vote for infanticide where abortions of full term babies will be permissible.

A vote for Biden is a vote to erase the suburbs where the federal government will have control of local zoning.

A vote for Biden is a vote for a man who along with his son Hunter are under investigation by the FBI for money laundering and selling access to his office.

A vote for Biden is a vote for a known plagiarizer and liar.

A vote for Biden is a vote against character.

A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Socialism and the Socialist policies of Bernie Sanders adopted by the Democrat Party Platform.