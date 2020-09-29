Why are so many of the young contemplating suicide?

More than one-fourth of young adults in the United States considered killing themselves in the month of June, according to new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That revelation is as astounding as it is depressing. A survey of 5,412 adults conducted between June 24 and June 30, 2020, revealed that 25.5% of those between the ages of 18 and 24 had “seriously considered suicide in the 30 days before completing the survey.” That is well over double the percentage of older adults polled in the same survey who claimed to have considered killing themselves.

This is glaringly—if sadly—illuminating. First off, it clearly demonstrates that COVID is taking a toll and many young people need to go back to the classroom ASAP, and not be stuck at home afraid to go outside and interact with the great outdoors and those who inhabit it. COVID-19 is bad enough, but our leaders’ response to the so-called pandemic has been much more detrimental. Forcing people to stay home and indoors, banning school attendance, church services, weddings, funerals and shuttering movie theaters and sports leagues has done untold and possibly irreparable harm.

The mainstream media has done literally everything it could to panic and divide the American people during the coronavirus pandemic and the near constant bouts of civil unrest and rioting that followed on its heels. It has used the pandemic to essentially tell those whom it is supposed to serve that we’re all in imminent danger of dying, it’s too scary to leave your domicile, and that, really, boiled down to its marrow, it’s all Trump’s fault. Then it quickly and effortlessly pivoted, and solemnly swore to Americans that, even though they may be looking out their own windows at their city or neighborhoods burning down, this was all just a necessary step towards a more equitable society—or just a “Summer of Love” style lark. Nothing dire to see here, and, if you disagree, you are a bigot and the root of the problem.

There is more to it than even this. Much more. The left has completely won the day as regards culture. And its rot has now run downstream to poison our politics, as well. All traces of Judeo-Christianity have been expunged from academia and the public square. The Ten Commandments have been relegated to a dusty broom closet in a dilapidated old schoolhouse somewhere in flyover country. Kids are now taught that their country was founded on systemic racism and unbridled colonialism. They are told that white people are, you know, because of their skin color, inherently racist, and there is nothing they can do about it. They are assured that, “In this country, people of color don’t have a chance.” They internalize the blatant message that their country is exceptional only for its bigotry. America bad. Christians silly, deluded… and bad. And now they are told—preemptively—that they have no concrete gender, that they can and indeed should question their own sex and sexuality.

Well, run along now kiddies, we’re done teaching you! Have fun! Have a nice, meaningful life!

I admit, when I’ve been exposed to certain clips from CNN and MSNBC, for example, I too have briefly considered taking my own life, though I have usually quickly recovered my sanity. But, our kids—and consequently our nation’s future—are at dire and existential risk, largely due to media fear-mongering and government overreach.

If young Americans continue to commit suicide in large numbers, their country will eventually suffer the same fate.

Image credit: Pixabay public domain