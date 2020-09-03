Who knew that Americans cared about law and order?

A few years ago, I was reading Theodore White's book about the 1968 election and that time that Governor George Wallace told protesters what he would do if they got in front of his car. "...if some of them lie down in front of my automibile, it'll be the last one they want to lie down in front of."

Today, Americans are once again worried about "law and order" and the Democrats are playing defense.

According to Tom Porter, the Biden campaign was caught off guard by Kenosha. How do you get caught off guard about violence in a city in this environment? That's like a baseball manager getting caught off guard that Ricky Henderson would try to steal second!

The Biden campaign countered by blaming President Trump, his tweets, and everything else under the sun. It won't work because we all remember how Democrats supported all these marchers and made excuses for their bad behavior.

Who can forget Senator Kamala Harris promoting a bail fund intended for protesters in Minnesota? Are those the same ones that Joe Biden now wants to prosecute? Did Biden call on Democrat mayors and governors to start arresting and prosecuting the people throwing bricks at the police or starting fires?

Yes, Americans have always cared about law and order. It is the foundation of any civilized society. What's amazing is that Joe Biden's 2020 Democrats did not figure this out the first night that Minneapolis burned.

