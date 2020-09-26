When will we start defunding the far left minority's cultural grip over mainstream American society?

Recently, someone asked me: “How do we end systematic educational institutional propaganda and lying?” To which I replied, “We must defund them. Entirely. And abolish the NEA. Privatize, etc.” However, I added that “No one has the cojones to do that. And, if they did, more cities would burn, of course.”

The unacknowledged fact is that that is how the left manages to rule the country as a minority.

That’s right, we currently, effectively, have minority rule in the United States of America. Believe there are only two genders? Get ready to be mocked, ridiculed, fired from your job. Don’t want to bake a cake for a gay wedding? Say good-bye to your private business. Publicly say “All Lives Matter?” I’ll pray for you.

The left simply threatens violence to get what it wants…and if anyone dares to defend themselves or fight back, they are promptly deemed radical right-wing extremists who are prone to violence. The left routinely threatens to burn down cities, rough people up in restaurants, or shut down major highways to keep the majority cowed. And it works much more often than not. That is inarguable at this point. “Vote for Biden or there will be no peace.”

Reza Aslan, formerly of CNN, tweets: “If they even try to replace RBG we burn the entire f-cking thing down.” That is the mother of all quid pro quos “We offer you the possibility of normalcy, peace, and safety…if you vote the way we want you to.”

Universities are literally churning out cadres of America-hating morons who think they know better than the Founders what kind of government is best but who can’t name the three branches of their own government, let alone explain the significance of, say, the Magna Carta, John Locke, or Adam Smith. All they can do is tear down. They have no clue how to build anything. Nor any desire to do so. The universities now act as if they were the pods in the movie “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” except they only replicate minds, not bodies. Everyone must think the same. Diversity of race, ethnicity, sex and gender is all well and good, but not of free will and independent thought, the very things that make us human. The very things universities were instituted to engender.

The non-never-Trumpers among us need to channel our inner Founder. Or act in accordance with the heroes on Flight 93. Because it is becoming increasingly clear that our choice will soon be between permanent servility and hopelessness or civil war. We must stand our ground now, whatever the cost, or risk ceding the country forever.

Sadly, those are our only choices.

Image credit: Screenshot from Twitter video by @FogCityMidge, enhanced with FotoSketcher.