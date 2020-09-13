Veteran Black and Jewish flight attendants sue United Airlines, allege major league sports team charter flights block them in favor of younger blondes

If the allegations made in a lawsuit prove truthful, the very woke, 81% Black NBA and 70% black NFL team players apparently prefer young, blonde, Caucasian flight attendants, despite all their social justice rhetoric. Two flight attendants at United, one Black and one Jewish, are suing the airline for allegedly excluding them according to this Bloomberg article by Robert Burnson.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. packs its charter flights for sports teams with young, blond crews and bars older flight attendants from working the plum routes, according to a new lawsuit. In so doing, the airline bases the value of workers “entirely on their racial and physical attributes, and stereotypical notions of sexual allure,” according to two veteran flight attendants who sued Friday in California. The attendants -- a Black woman who has worked for the airline for 28 years and a Jewish woman with 34 years of tenure -- say that they both tried repeatedly and unsuccessfully to get assigned to work the charter flights. (snip) Sharon Tesler and Kim Guillory said they were told by supervisors that they were unable to get work on the charters because they weren’t on “preferred” lists that were based on team preferences, according to the complaint. They said they later discovered that young, white blond attendants -- with less seniority -- were given the assignments.

Cabin crews regard assignment to major league sports charter flights (United has contracts to fly 36 major league sports teams) as a plum job, not just because of prestige, but because of tangible, valuable benefits to working these flights.

Attendants who work those flights earn more and are provided with premium accommodations. They also sometimes get tickets to games, including playoff and Super Bowl tickets, and “extremely valuable” infield passes, according to the lawsuit.

United denies it all:

“While we cannot comment on this ongoing litigation, the flight attendants included in our sports team charter program are largely representative of our overall flight attendant population in regards to age and race,” the company said. “Importantly, flight attendant eligibility to work a charter flight is based solely on performance and attendance and has nothing to do with age, race or gender.” (snip) United said the average age of flight attendants on its sports team charters is 46, that the average tenure of such attendants exceeds 19 years, and that it has a higher percentage of African Americans in its sports team charter program than in its overall flight attendant population

I don’t like our litigious nature, but one benefit of a lawsuit is the discovery of documents, and the ability to depose people under oath. So, we are likely to find out whether or not there is any truth to these allegations.

I’ve chatted with many a flight attendant over decades of frequent air travel, much of it long, boring intercontinental and transcontinental flights, and know that it is a difficult life. The salary and working conditions have deteriorated tremendously compared to the glory days of decades ago, when airfares were much higher and other career opportunities for professional females were fewer. I can understand why veterans of the profession feel put upon.

No one can deny that decades ago, airlines played up the sex appeal of their young frmale cabin crew memebers.

If the allegations are true, the major leaguers are not alone in preferring young and comely cabin crews. Almost a decade ago, a Southwest Airlines pilot got into major trouble for accidentally broadcasting a cockpit rant over the air that was intended for his co-pilot, apparently, complaining about the abundance of “gays, grannies, and grandees” and lamenting “only a handful of cute chicks.” His union saved his job for him. Major leaguers have unions, too.

